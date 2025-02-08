Critics Choice Awards 2025: Demi Moore wins Best Actress for ‘The Substance’

Demi Moore, who stunned her fans with her incredible role in Hollywood's Horror/Sci-fi hit ‘The Substance’ has received the award for Best Actress at the 30th Critics Choice awards. The event took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California where renowned faces from the industry marked their presence.

Moore’s win marks a significant achievement in her career as the 62-year-old actress stepped ahead of many leading actresses including Cynthia Erivo (wicked), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez), Angelina Jolie (Maria), and Mikey Madison (Anora).

Demi Moore’s Character in ‘The Substance’

Moore’s performance as Elisabeth Sparkle in ‘The Substance’ has captured hearts of many landings her into the position of becoming the best actress. Elisabeth Moore’s character notably enters an obsession with a mysterious drug, which promises eternal youth and relevance.

After winning the award, Moore expressed a heartfelt acceptance speech in which she expressed her gratitude and stated that she is truly honored to receive the recognition.

"The role challenged me in several different ways that I never expected, and I am grateful to everyone who believed in this project,” she said.

Netizens laud Demi Moore’s role in ‘The Substance’

Apart from winning at the Critics Choice awards, Moore has also made her mark in the nominations of Best Actress in the upcoming Academy Awards 2025. Demi Moore has been also lauded over social media for this win, where social media users were seen extending congratulatory messages to her.

A user named Liz Domingos said, “She’s never won anything?!?! She is one of the best actresses of our generation! G.I. Jane? Ghost?! WTH. Glad she won this one!”

Another user Karina Maria wrote, “She truly deserves it. She gave an absolutely amazing performance in a mind-blowing film that lingered with you for a long time afterward. Pure cinematic artistry at its finest.”

Notably, at the event Demi Moore wore a custom-made special dress designed like that of a Queen in Chess. The back of Demi Moore’s dress was designed like that of a corset with its stitches matching those in the movie.