CARIFESTA XV opens in Barbados, welcomes Caribbean delegations

Barbados: The CARIFESTA XV opened in Queen’s Park of Barbados on Thursday (August 22, 2025) under the theme- “Where art and culture take centre stage.” The admission for the festival is free for all as the parade started at 4 pm and the ceremony for the event started at 5 pm.



The first day of the ceremony was amazed with a grand cultural explosion of culture, rhythm, joy and Caribbean Pride. The parade featured the performance of the “Parade of Nations” which was amazed by Stilt Walkers and Aerialists.



In addition to that, the police service band, biggie irie, Wese Wallace, Casheda Dotin, Allison Hinds, Adrian Clarke, Mahalia, Nikita, Nike, Mass Africa Drum Corp, Sunrokk, Griots Actors and Singers and many more. The event also celebrated the Caribbean Roots, aiming to celebrate Global Excellence at one stage.



Delegations from the countries such as Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines have arrived in the Queen’s Park of Barbados. The participants will showcase their talent in the form of spice, rhythm and creativity, aiming to enhance the real culture of the wider Caribbean region.



St Kitts and Nevis made a statement at the Parade of Nations and it was considered a beautiful celebration of culture and people. Barbados’ soca queen Alison Hinds also brought her signature energy to the stage during the opening ceremony of CARIFESTA XV at queen’s park.



The parade from Golden Square Freedom Park in the City will be kicked off the event. It will also end in Queen’s Park with the opening ceremony where they have completed with stillwalkers and performing artistes.



The specially-made tent structure also hosted several events, inclusive of country nights where participating nations will be placed in the spotlight, a dance lab, book launches and poetry readings.



The event is also considered historic as it will open the Resilience Route of four routes to innovation including Resilience, Innovation, Culture and Legacy.