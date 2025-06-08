Barbados set to host “CARIFESTA 15”, Mottley extends invitation

Barbados is all set to host “CARIFESTA 15”, a historic celebration and exquisite festival of Caribbean arts from August 22 to 31, 2025. Mottley the head of the nation has extended an invitation to the citizens across the region to become the part of the celebration.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said that the celebration will bring joy to the attendees with the proper showcase of arts and other cultural expressions.

PM Mottley added, “Barbados is honoured to host this historic celebration, and we are hyped and ready to share the joy of being Caribbean. This will be no ordinary festival.”

The celebration will be held under the theme- “Caribbean Roots. Global Excellence,” where attendees will explore new artistic features, art pieces and creative expressions of the region. She said that they are coming together as a region to commemorate where they came from, noting, “We’re coming together as a region to commemorate where we came from, where we are in this moment, and where we’re going.”

PM Mottley invited the citizens and other people from the region to bring their music, art, craft, dances, drama, food, drink, stories, and ideas to the festival. She said that the festival will enhance their experience, make them exchange the laughter, joy, love and music, exploring Caribbean cultures.

She said, “I am inviting you to the CARIFETA, an exquisite celebration of the Caribbean region. After 6 years of hiatus due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, the country is returned with new and fresh edition as it will celebrate the shared joy of being in the Caribbean.”

Barbados will host the 15th edition of the festival and PM Mottley noted that the celebration will be beyond the expectations of the people. “In the face of the challenges and uncertainties of life, we feel helpless in life, so the festival will give power to rise up and grow up and finally face the world.”

She asked the people to enhance their experience in the Caribbean region where arts and crafts will be enhanced.