St Lucia declares Julien Alfred Day, to organize grand celebration

Authorities further announced to celebrate the star athlete with a heroic welcome upon her arrival to St Lucia on 24th September.

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred's remarkable performance in the Paris Olympics has culminated into a historic tribute as the authorities have announced 27th September 2024 as ‘Julien Alfred Day’. The date will be celebrated as a national holiday to inspire the future generations.

Authorities further announced to celebrate the star athlete with a heroic welcome upon her arrival to St Lucia on 24th September. The Star athlete who secured two medals in the Paris Olympics will be celebrated over a span of 4 days with planned activities and events.

CELEBRATORY EVENTS

The athlete will arrive at the Hewanorra International Airport and will be welcomed with a grand motorcade celebration from the airport to Gros Islet at 3:30 in the evening. The motorcade on its way will be joined by thousands of fans cheering for their inspiration throughout the way.

The athlete on the next day will participate in the Schools’ Rally at the Soufriere Mini Stadium in the morning and the La Resource Playing Field Dennery in the afternoon. These rallies are a part of the athlete's mission to inspire the young generation to participate in the development of their nation.

On 26th September 2024. She will pay a visit to Ciceron Primary School where she will be unveiling an iconic Mural. This event will take place at 11:00 am and is rumoured to feature Julien Alfred in the form of a beautiful Portrait.

As the celebration will shift towards its end on 27th September the athlete will be celebrated with a National Concert at the Darem Sammy Cricket Ground in the evening. The concert will feature several artists, cultural performances, addresses from key members of the authorities and an address by the champion herself.

A MOMENTOUS ACHIEVEMENT

The declaration of a national holiday in Julien Alfred’s honour marks a monumental achievement for her succeeding and illustrious career, nailing her as a legend and an inspiration for the coming generation to remember her.

Alfred, who becomes the first St Lucian to achieve an Olympic gold, managed to grab another silver proving her athletic prowess. She grabbed a gold in the Women’s 100m event against US favourite Shacarri Richardson.

However, in a following event of 200m race, she was left behind with a difference of a few seconds against USA’s Gabby Thomas.

This outstanding performance and the significant honour have led her to etch her name in history, becoming the first St Lucian to provide the island with such recognition.

FURTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

Alfred’s passion for her sport and greed to provide her nation an international recognition led her to participate in several other games globally where she delivered her best with her exceptionally good performances.

She recently grabbed another silver at the Diamond League in the Women’s 100m event which took place in Zurich, Switzerland on 5th September. The athlete clocked 10.88 seconds in the meet and was left behind USA’s Shacarri Richardson with a mere 0.04 seconds.

The finals for the Diamond League will be held further on the 13th and 14th of October in Brussels, where fans will once again get the taste of watching two competing together.

FANS CELEBERATE JULIEN ALFRED

The sprint queen is being celebrated by her fans worldwide with many applauding her talent, behaviour and passion.

One of the users Wycliffe Ngeywo stated, “I just like and love the way she behaves, just very simple and plain not complicated, humble with no tattoos, my observations. She deserves this honour otherwise Congratulations champion.” The user highlighted the endurance she holds and honoured her humbleness.

Another user said, “I'm proud of her because she has broken the dominance of America and Jamaica In short races, especially 100 meters.”

However, wishes from key members of the federation stand out in the crowd. Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre wrote a heartfelt note for the athlete on his social media.

He wrote, “May we always remember the pride, joy and unity that you brought to our beloved island. Congratulations Julien Alfred on your historic victories at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.”

Ernest Hillaire, the Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia recently shared a post where he addressed citizens to participate in the grand celebration to be conducted to honour the athlete. He shared the complete schedule of the events on his social media.

“Saint Lucia, it's our time to celebrate our 2-time Olympic Medallist Julien Alfred!!!! Be proud and enjoy the celebrations for the remarkable achievements of our National Hero,” the post read.

These significant achievements mark a Pinnacle of success for the athlete and showcase her as a true national icon.