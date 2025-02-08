Grenada to provide plants, agricultural equipment to farmers

While distributing support cheques to farmers at an event in Saint David Parish on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, he announced that the plants could be procured from the propagation stations.

In a major step to support Grenada’s agricultural sector, Isaac Bhagwan, Permanent Secretary in the country’s agriculture ministry, has said that pineapples, bananas, coconut and other plants will be made available to the farmers as early as next month.

At an event in Saint David Parish on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, he said the plants could be procured from the propagation stations. He made the announcement while distributing support cheques to farmers.

Agriculture is one of the main drivers of development in Grenada and the government has taken special care for the farmers so that food security is not compromised and the cost of importing food is reduced. The government has been particularly proactive in shielding the farming community after the devastating Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

“We expect in a week or two approximately 70,000 pineapple plants, 20,000 banana plants, 18,000 planting plants, 30,000 coconut plants and 1,000 cassava plants. They will be here in no later than a month and available for you,” Bhagwan said, adding three extension officers are expected to help the farmers who can get the plants from the main distribution centre in Mirabeau (Propagation Station).

Government to provide farming equipment

The permanent secretary said ploughs and other machinery will also be made available to the farmers.

He said the ploughs were set to arrive from Barbados after one of its companies won the bid to supply them along with tractors to help the Grenadian farmers plough their farmlands. Bhagwan said the equipment have already left Barbados and would be handed over to the beneficiaries in a ceremony soon.

The official also said he has asked the land-use officials to inform him about the plan. He added that farmers in St. David and the southern parts of Grenada should start making their requests now so that they can prepare their lands even if the rain has not stopped completely. Bhagwan said one of the machinery could be assigned to St. David so that its farmers can get on with the work.

Grenada continues to give direct financial assistance to farmers after Beryl

The Grenadian government has taken several measures over the past months six months to give relief to the farmers after Beryl’s effect. In August, Agriculture Minister Lennox Andrews unveiled the government’s direct income support for the agricultural producers in Grenada.

The programme has continued even after six months since the storm took place and earlier this week, Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall was present at the Northern Agricultural District in St. Patrick to give livelihood support cheques to the farmers.

More than EC$ 35 million has been paid by the Grenadian government in direct financial assistance to the farmers. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell distributed cheques to more than 60 farmers in St. David.