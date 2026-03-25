Barbados to build first-ever flyover by 2028

The project, announced by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, is part of a broader plan to ease traffic congestion, improve road efficiency and boost productivity across the island.

Barbados is all set to build a flyover with the construction beginning in 2026 and is expected to be completed within 18 months. The country will get the flyover by 2028, enhancing the infrastructural growth under their agenda of an aggressive drive to ease traffic congestion and boost national productivity.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during her address in a parliament on Wednesday and noted the development will mark the transformative project for Barbados as it will bring new opportunities for the country as a whole.

The move builds on Finance Minister Ryan Straughn's plan to revisit flyovers within a broader traffic management strategy. It is known as the long-promised project and now the government is moving forward with particular steps, aiming to enhance and develop the country.

She said, “If we’re spending more and more time on the roads, then it means that you’re taking away from the diligent and effective and efficient use of your time,” Mottley said, describing traffic as a direct drag on economic performance.

PM Mottley added that the government will restart the overpass as soon as possible and added that their road network overhaul will go beyond overpasses. She also talked about the challenges and noted that they will have to address the issues from Graeme Hall, right back up to Newton as well.

Talking about the benefits, PM Mottley added that the flyover will provide easier access to the people while combating the problems faced by motorists navigating the island’s roads.

“Anytime you have a right turn in this country… you are in real trouble,” Mottley added. She also shed light on a broader, multi-layered approach to transportation which will also provide expanded park and ride systems. It is also aimed at reducing the number of vehicles entering Bridgetown.

“We want to put another one, just around Waterford… because we need to have a major car park facility there,” she said, noting the demand generated by nearby high-traffic facilities including the Botanical Gardens, the new National Stadium, CARIFESTA House and the Geriatric Hospital.

She also outlined that similar facilities will likely be required in other high-density areas such as Graeme Hall, Oistins and parts of the west coast.