Strictly Confidential features Nevis: Elizabeth Hurley calls it ‘Jewel’ at The View

The episode which recently aired on television, featured Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley who shared a quick insight about the movie. The actors while expressing their views, specifically highlighted the beauty of Caribbean Island Nevis.

The actor stated it was a 'Jewel' as they talked with one of the hosts of the event, "it was a beautiful setting because it was filmed in Nevis. Its an island in the Caribbean, and it's tiny. It's so beautiful, It's like a jewel."

Actress Elizabeth Hurley while talking about her time shooting the movie stated that, "If I had any time to lie on the beach, it always looked beautiful to me."

The conversation regarding Nevis was initiated after the host of the chat show talked about mosquitoes to the actors, and they described that there was plenty but didn’t overpower the beauty of the island.

The movie apart from being shot at a beautiful destination, also features a seductive and thrilling storyline. The plot of the movie revolves around Mia, who is a young woman who is looking for answers after her best friend’s untimely death.

The character is played by Georgia Lock, a renowned artist from the United Kingdom. Lock has notably played key roles in many other fan favourite movies and series including the Sadie J and The Evermoor Chronicles.

Other actors in the movie include Lauren McQueen, Genevieve Gaunt, Pear Chiravara, Freddie Thorp, Lyrio Boateng, Max Parker, Amber Townsend, Sof Puchley, and Thomas Downey.

The movie includes several shots from the island of Nevis which makes it a valuable achievement for the island and the authorities. This achievement also acts as a catalyst to drive more tourists to the island.

The movie has been released on many OTT platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Fandango. The movie was earlier released on April 5, 2024 for theatrical release in the USA.