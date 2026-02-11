Barbados Elections 2026: Polling, Voter Turnout, Latest Updates and more

Barbados is all set to head for polls today on a total of 30 parliamentary seats. The voting will begin at 6 am EST and the result will also be declared today after the polling concluded at 6 pm. The list of the polling stations have also been announced by the election commission.

Notably, the election was announced by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley one year ahead of the scheduled polls. Now, the ruling Barbados Labour Party and the opposition Democratic Labour Party will come head to head today for the polls on these 30 seats.

PM Mia Mottley urged the people to come and vote to exercise their rights. She said that polls are open from 6:00 AM. to 6:00 PM. She said, “Make your voice count and vote for the Barbados Labour Party as we continue working to secure the best possible future for you and for our country.”

A total of 96 candidates have submitted their nominations for the general elections. It has also included 12 candidates from the Friends of Democracy party, and 12 from the People’s Coalition for Progress. Three candidates have been registered by the Bajan Free Party and one candidate each has also been nominated Solutions Barbados, Barbados Sovereignty Party and Reform Barbados.

