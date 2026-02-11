Barbados Elections 2026: Polling, Voter Turnout, Latest Updates and more

National team footballer held with five in Port of Spain for DUI
2024-06-21 15:43:33
Written by Anglina Byron
Barbados is all set to head for polls today on a total of 30 parliamentary seats. The voting will begin at 6 am EST and the result will also be declared today after the polling concluded at 6 pm. The list of the polling stations have also been announced by the election commission.
Notably, the election was announced by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley one year ahead of the scheduled polls. Now, the ruling Barbados Labour Party and the opposition Democratic Labour Party will come head to head today for the polls on these 30 seats.
PM Mia Mottley urged the people to come and vote to exercise their rights. She said that polls are open from 6:00 AM. to 6:00 PM. She said, “Make your voice count and vote for the Barbados Labour Party as we continue working to secure the best possible future for you and for our country.”
A total of 96 candidates have submitted their nominations for the general elections. It has also included 12 candidates from the Friends of Democracy party, and 12 from the People’s Coalition for Progress. Three candidates have been registered by the Bajan Free Party and one candidate each has also been nominated Solutions Barbados, Barbados Sovereignty Party and Reform Barbados.
Associates Times will cover the polling, election trends, providing you the latest update on the voting percentage and also result. Stay tuned to the live coverage at 6 am sharp.
Heather and her daughter described the voting process at Combermere School as slightly tedious. The elderly woman, who said she has been voting since the age of 18, added that she cast her ballot in favour of change.
She said that the process was not nice as it was not easier for them to vote, as there were long lines and not at all smooth. She called the process a bit annoying, making them feel very exhausted.
She said that the process was much easier earlier, but now it is quite annoying and frustrating as several things have changed over the years. She said that the process was quite long, making them to wait for unnecessary.
Voter Kenmore Bynoe flagged the issues at the polling stations and noted that the system is not really good which is not good. He said that in his Facebook page and noted:
This morning I wasted 35 minutes of my life waiting to vote as the person facilitating A-I was operating at a pace that would make an African snail smile at the prospect of winning a gold medal in the next Olympics 100.
When I finally reached the first step I realised that the system being used was the same when I voted at 18, a couple years ago when a tablet was something I struggled to swallow quickly to avoid the bitterness. The person took my ID card, looked through an extensive printed list, called my full name, twice, even the annoying middle name, took a ruler and pencil and underlined my name which was an action replicated by about three other persons in the room.
I am hoping that by the time the next general election comes around Barbados would leave the bleeding edge and get on the cutting edge of technology.
Provide ID cards which can swipe. When a voter turns up the first step would swipe the voter’s ID card and the information would automatically show up on all of the devices being operated by the relevant parties in the voting station.
After the person receives the ballot paper, votes and returns it for confirmation, then the final observer would click his device to confirm that the person voted and deposited the ballot paper into the ballot box.
With that information being recorded and transmitted in real time throughout the day one could say how many persons had voted by mid-day. In addition, one second after the polls close, data saying how many persons voted in every constituency and in the island would be available.
DLP candidate for Christ Chruch South, Corey Greenidge cast his vote and said that he visited to the St Lawrence School as persons in the constituency made their way to the polling stations.
He said that the voting turnout is slightly slow and the voting process is going smooth so far. He said that this is going to be great process as they are excited to be part of the campaign so far.
Democratic Labour Party candidate for St. Philip South, Neil Marshall, says he cast his ballot without incident. However, he reported witnessing several constituents encountering difficulties when they turned up at polling stations.
Marshall said the issue was not isolated, noting that similar concerns were raised at all seven polling stations across the constituency. He said that he has seen frustration on the faces of the people who were not been able to vote at their polling stations.
For example, they got a circle to send them to one PO station. Let me let me has to add that that is not a circular sent by myself, a circle that came from the Electoral and Board Commission, which one would expect to be accurate.
He also talked about the low voter turnout and said that this is not good for democracy.
Chad Blackman was seen visiting several polling stations today as voting continued across his constituency. He talked about his campaign and BLP's chances of returning back to the power.
I am very happy, very confident, we worked very hard over the last few weeks and I am encouraging people to come out and vote as it is the part of democracy.
He said that the voting turnout at several polling stations is steady and the process has remained smooth across Barbados. So, he said everything is going smooth so far as they are looking for the best in the election result.
Voter turnout has turned out to be very slow across the polling stations during the Barbados Elections 2026. Authorities and other election observers stated that they are seeing steady flow of voters, but people are not coming out of their homes at very faced pace.
Some of them noted that people came early to cast their vote without hassle but after some time, the voter turnout has appeared very slow which is quite unsusal for Barbados elections. Some people also complained about the slow process and other unorganized things, but most of them also showcased their happiness with the smooth process.
Additionally, reports have also been coming that people in most of the polling stations are unable to vote as they are not finding their names at the voter's list. Some of the voters have complained, they came to exercise their right, but unable to vote because they were refused at the polling stations without having a name on the list,
Member of Parliament for St Joseph said he would not describe the situation as untoward, but rather as unfortunate and disappointing. Several voters complained that they were very frustrated with the situation at the polling stations.
Experts also noted that this is unusual and not good for the democracy like Barbados.
Prime Minister and Barbados Labour Party Leader Mia Amor Mottley cast her vote this afternoon at Eden Lodge Primary School in St. Michael North. She is seen casting her ballot and expressed delight with the voting turnout in her constituency.
She is seeking her third term in the office and she also urged people to come out and exercise their vote as it is their democratic right. Under the leader of BLP, Mia Mottley said that they have worked so they are confident for the victory.
Fifty-one-year-old Anita Marshall, endured a two-hour wait to cast her ballot at Queen’s College, Cave Hill Road, St James South. She expressed frustration and said that this is a long process and it should be smooth.
Contesting this seat is incumbent Barbados Labour Party candidate, Sandra Husbands, Democratic Labour Party’s Pedro Greaves, and Matthew Thorne of Friends of Democracy.
Christ Church East candidate Wilfred Abrahams has been driving around his constituency ensuring his on-the-ground machinery is being executed on Election Day. The voter turnout is moving good so far and the process has remained smooth as the voting is getting better in Barbados.
Democratic Labour Party candidate Amoy Gilding-Bourne cast her vote at Providence Church, expressing concern that some persons were still experiencing issues with the voters list at polling stations.
She said that she is excited and she is looking for the best as the voting process is smooth and people are coming out and casting their ballot. She said that DLP is going for victory and said that they are interacting with people and the campaign has remained great.
The BLP's St John candidate, Charles Griffith, cast his ballot at Mount Tabor Primary School this morning. Griffith who is the incumbent representative expressed confidence in securing a third consecutive term.
He said that he is happy with the process and the voters are also coming into the steady flow. He also visited several other sites of the constituency and said that the process is going smooth across the polling stations for Barbados.
Barbados Labour Party candidate for Christ Church South, Dr William Duguid was seen at Arthur Smith Primary School earlier this morning. He said that he cast his ballot and everything is going smooth.
He further noted that he is expecting more voter turnout as this is not up to the mark. Duguid said that it has been steady, but he thinks there must be more voter turnout as it is quite low as of the expectations.
Voter named Claudia Small expressed disappointment and frustration after being turned away at 3 polling stations in the Christ Church West Central Constituency. She said that she was refused to vote as her name was not on the voters' list.
I went to three different polling stations, which is really frustrating, I am a citizen of Barbados and I have Barbados Passport. It is my constitutional right to vote so I was so frustrated this morning, I was excited, but unfortunately I was unable to vote.
She checked three different places and her name was not on the list, she asked now what she can do, but people at polling stations said they don't know, every polling station told her the same thing.
I don't know what to do and where to go, I kinda disappointed and this experience is not good.
DLP candidate for St Thomas Dr Rolerick Hinds cast his ballot and made rounds across the parish earlier today during the Barbados Elections 2026. He said that the voting turnout is steady as people are coming out and casting their ballot to exercise their vote in their respective constituencies.
He said. "It is going to be a long day and I am pretty exciting to see the voters coming out and casting their ballots. Everything is going smooth."
On the slow voter turnout, DLP candidate Hinds expressed concern with the situation and said that he things people don't want to vote, he doesn't aware of the reason behind it. He said that he visited several of the communities and asked people to come out and vote as it is their right in the democracy.
We have get them get people out. Know to vote and the decision to vote or not to vote has been made before today you can come from some convinced persons today you is so late, so the persons who are willing to from before we have transportation you will get them out.
On the success of the voting day in Barbados, DLP candidate said that it depends on how many people be part of it and if they have low participation, that will not be good, let's say 60 or 70% of the part vision.
Friends of Democracy, St. James North Candidate Steffanie Williams says she is pleased with how things are going so far since polling opened. She said that they are seeing long lines at the polling stations as she was making her rounds at the Gordon Greenidge Primary.
She said, "The campaign was very exciting for me as it was a chance to meet new person, interact with them to hear about their feelings and their concerns. Overall, the campaign for them has remained amazing."
Steffaine Williams added that they got to know about the things very frequently and it remained exciting and nice. She said that the process is smooth and nice so far.
Commonweatlh Election Observers are currently on site at Gordon Greenidge Primary School conducting their duties. They observed several stations and noted that they are seeing steady flow of the voters which is nice to see across several constituencies across the Barbados.
They were seen inspecting St James North site which has also seen long lines and several other voting turnout at several other stations.
BLP candidate for St. George South, Dwight Sutherland cast his ballot and said that the voting turnout is steady and the process is getting smother so far at the polling stations of his constituency in Barbados Elections 2026.
He said that at Five early in the morning, people were in line and they saw a steady of voters. He said that they are expecting more increase in the voting turnout in the remaining voting day.
Further, DLP candidates for St George North, David Warlon also stated that the voting process at the constituency. He said that they are hoping for the best and stated that the polling stations at his constituencies are quite busy so they are waiting for the results now as they cast their ballots.
He said that they are seeing long lines as people are coming out and casting their votes to exercise their right.
Persons with disabilities were being transported to the Christ Church Girls’ School polling station this morning, amid a build-up of traffic on Water Street as many voters arrived to cast their ballots.
It was outlined that they are arriving to exercise their vote as it is important for democracy in Barbados. Authorities have arranged the transportation facility to transport such voters across the polling station.
BLP candidate for Christ Church East Centre, Ryan Straughn cast vote and said that the process so far is going smooth. He said that he was checking on the overall progress which included the handling of polling boxes.
He said that he is checking the progress so far and commented on voter activity. He described that the voter turnout is steady and they are getting a steady flow of persons. Candidate also added that the process is taking longer time than unsual but people are coming in high turnout.
BLP candidate for St. Joseph, Ryan Braitwate, was welcomed by voters upon his arrival at Faith Temple Pentecostal in Wilson Hill, St. John. He said that the voting turnout is getting well and people expressed delight with his arrival which is a positive sign.
He cast his ballot and said that the voting turnout is getting better and overall the voting process is going smooth in several constituencies across Barbados.
Presiding officer Naomi Brathwaite is reporting a steady flow of voters at the Faith New Testament Church of God in St. Philip this morning as the General Election gets underway. She said that they have ensured the process remained smooth and easy so far as the officers are working at their dedicated locations.
She also shared the preparations made by her team and noted that they also addressed concerns of the voters who were not on the list. So far, she said they ensure the process remain smooth for the voters.
Handicapped voter Adrain Bradshaw appeared on his polling station at Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary School in the St Michael West Central Constituency. He was not on the voters' list and said that it is quite disappointing.
On the other hand, a quiet voting process a at Lawrence T Gay Memorial Primary School in the St Michael West. Voters said that the process is smooth but the voting turnout is not that great which is not good as of now.
A distraught Heather Harding went home to get her “papers” after being told her name was not on the voters’ list at St Leonard’s Boys’ School, where she has voted all her life.
She complained of the voting process and said that they told her to wait and them make her went home which is very disappointing. Harding added that this is not nice and seems to be very furious over the system and the entire voting process in Barbados.
Election officials at the stations also told her to verify her information and informed her that her name is not appearing on the list. She was very furious but intended to return to resolve the matter.
In the elections, the voter turnout is going well so far as people reported that the process is smooth and easy in several polling stations across Barbados. People also urged each other to come out and vote to exercise their democratic right.
SSA Public Relations Officer Carl Alf Padmore and two other voters at Princess Margaret Secondary School, and later with Reverend Clive Thomas at Reynold Weekes Primary School. Padmore added that the things are pretty smooth and they are happy with the things that are going on in the country.
So far, no issues have been faced by the people who came and vote. People noted that everyone should vote to make things right in Barbados.
Some of them said that the voting process is smooth and it took them less than 5 minutes to cast their ballot.
BLP candidate Tyra Trotman from St Michael Central made a check at Combermere School and cast her ballot on Barbados Elections 2026. She said that the voting turnout is great and noted that they are looking for best in the elections, noting that they will be making great impact in this year's elections.
"I am excited as we cover long long way and this will be the first time I will be experiencing such process. I feel blessed and now looking for the best."
Toreek Mayers of Foster Hall said that as a young person, it was important to exercise this right to vote. The 24 year-old cast his ballot at St Margaret’s Primary School in the St John constituency.
He said that the voting turnout is great and he liked the entire process of the voting in the constituency are smooth and easy for them to cast their ballot.
Voting has been "flowing" at the Ellerslie School polling station in the St Michael North West constituency, according to Presiding officer Elizabeth Jones. So far, so good, she said.
She said that this morning, she went to the polling station and added that this is going great at several constituencies. However, people complained about the low voter turnout across the polling stations in Barbados.
Voters turned out in strong numbers at Queen's College School as polling began for the 2026 Barbados General Election. However, a slow turnout of voters at the George Lamming Primary School station in the St Michael Central constituency earlier today.
According to several presiding officials, the voting process is smooth and nice across the polling stations, noting that there are slow voting turnout at most of the constituencies.
BLP candidate for The City of Bridgetown, Michael Lashley S.C., says he is confident ahead of today’s polls. He cast his vote and expressed delight with ongoing process, outlining the process is going great so far.
He said that the support so far in the city is great. Michael Lashley added that this is great chance for them so they are hoping for best.
CARICOM Chief of Mission Ian Hughes says voting has been smooth so far, with steady turnout and no issues observed, as the regional observer team continued visits across several constituencies. He was addressing during a visit to the St Lawrence Primary School in Christ South.
He said that the voting process is getting nice and the voting turnout is also good and there are two teams that are working across Barbados. He said that they are examining the entire process.
DLP's candidate for St. James South, Pedro Greaves, visited the West Terrace Primary School this morning as voting got underway in Barbados. Speaking on the sidelines, the candidate said there was a good turnout within the first hour of the polls opening.
He said that the response from the voters was very impressive and nice and they are hoping for the best in the general elections of Barbados.
Annette LIoyd who is a visually impaired voter at Westbury Primary School in the City of Bridgetown cast her ballot. She said that the voting process went smoothly and stressed the importance of the voting.
She said, "It was ok for me and I was grown up at abroad and I want to come here to cast my ballot and exercise my right."
She expressed pleasure and lauded the voting process.
Voter at Westbury Primary School Polling Station spoke about the voting process and said that the process was a bit unorganized. She said that she arrived early but she has to go through long lines and wait for long time during the voting.
She called it very slow and said, "My daughter is the first time voter and now I have to go to work but she couldn't vote because she has to stand in line."
She said that she get to vote in the Barbados Elections 2026, but her daughter failed to vote as she has to go to her work. So, its important for her to go to work.
Dwight Sutherland (BLP, St George South) and his wife Ambassador Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland were clicked at their polling station to cast their ballot in the ongoing Barbados Elections 2026.
So far, the voter turnout is average and people said that the voting process is smooth at several polling stations.
One of the local journalists in Barbados noted that St John has remained one of the highly contested seat so far as the polling started at 6 am today in the morning. She said that despite the slow trickle of voters so far and they are hoping for highly voting turnout around the polling stations.
She said that they are waiting for other updates from different polling stations as the voting turnout is expected to get better.
Returning Officer for St Michael Central, Carlisle Murray, says the voting process has been smooth so far, reporting that all polling stations opened on time. He added that a station displaying the list of registered voters for the constituency is positioned at the entrances to allow electors to identify their correct polling stations.
People are coming out and voting at several stations of the constituencies and said that the voting turnout is expected to be great this elections. Returning Officer said that there was no issues so far at the stations and they are also prepared for the upcoming process in Barbados Elections 2026.
The officer noted that all the polling stations have opened on time in Barbados.
Trickle of voters were recorded at the Deacons Primary School polling station in St Michael North West on Wednesday morning. Constituent Gillian Marville spoke about the election process and noted that it was very simple, very easy and took less than 5 minutes.
She said that she exercised her right and appealed other voters to come out and vote for the elections in Barbados today.
In addition to that, Constituent of St. Philip North, Wendell Pinder said that the upcoming government should prioritise national stability. He said that he was very pleased with the crowd and the voting went smoothly this morning.
"I want to come early as I didn't want to stick into the long lines. The process was pretty smooth and nice, so it went.
Voter named Cheryl Ullah returned to Barbados five years ago after living overseas for 50 years cast her ballot and expressed delight after returning home. She said that the process so far is smooth and she is happy by exercising her right.
On the other hand, other voter who is 75 years old also cast her ballot at the Deighton Griffith School polling station this morning. She said that it was an amazing experience and she is looking forward to the result of Barbados.
She said that it is very important to vote in the elections as it their democratic right.
Returning officer for St James South, Harcourt Bovell, said workers arrived at Queen’s College early. They have set up an information centre to accommodate anyone with queries.
He said that the things are going smooth and noted that the process was quite easy so it was good for the first time voters as well. He said that the voting turnout is also turning out in good percentage, but it is too early to say something.
Voters at Queen's College cast their ballot to exercise their right for the constituency of St James South. One of the voters noted that the process was slow and taking too long for them to cast their ballot.
On the other hand, other voters said that the process was smooth and it took them less than 5 minutes to cast their ballot at the polling station. One of the voters said she came early but still she took time to vote, calling the process slow.
Long Lines were seen forming at different polling stations across Barbados for election today. Voter cast their ballot and said that the process was steady and smooth oderly. People also expected highest voter turnout this year's elections.
However, at some polling stations, the voting turnout is quiet as people are coming slowly. At some of the locations, the percentage of the voting is getting bigger and nicer, people are hoping for mixed results across the constituencies.
Adrian Forde MP, Christ Church West Central cast his vote and said that the voting process so far is very smooth and nice. He said that people should come out and exercise their rights.
He said that the voter turnout is expected to be high this year and said that he will be looking to get some positive results from the ballot.
MP noted, "It is my constitutional right and I have exercised that as it is important for the democracy."
Two young siblings cast their ballots at the Barbados Community College (BBC) polling station this morning. Aaliyah Wilkinson described the experience as exciting and said that the voting is important to her.
Her brother, Alex Wilkinson also reflected on the voting process and shared his thoughts after completing the voting process. Voters said that the process at the polling stations were smooth and noted that it will be amazing throughout the day.
DLP candidate for St Michael North East, Jamal Sandiford is heartened by the high number of voters exercising their right across the constituency in Barbados General Election 2026. The first time candidate was at the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic in Warrens, personally ensuring the needs of his polling agents are met as they observe today’s proceedings.
He also expressed optimism for his victory at his elections.
He said, "I hope that people will make a right choice. I appeal everybody to come out and vote as you need to right exercise, you are going to make a decision for the government of Barbados.
DLP candidate further added that the DLP is positive for the results of the elections this year as people are supporting them.
Rhonda Parris, one of the voters cast his ballot and said that the voting process was easy. He said that this is the time to exercise their right as it will help the country to make right choice for their future.
A slow trickle of voters arrived at the Lodge School which is one of the polling stations in the St John constituency to cast their ballots.
First Time voter Xavier Giles in the St Michael West Constituency shared that the electoral process is very smooth and said that the voting matter to him as a young person. He appealed to the voters to come and out to exercise their right as it is very important to vote in Barbados Elections 2026.
He said, "If you don't vote, you don't have right to point out the work that is being done or not done in the country. So it is important to vote and every candidate has appealed to us that come out, no matter what and vote."
Giles said it was the major reason he came out and vote as now he could complain if something bad happens in the country.
Additionally, early voter Kim Cadogan was at St Leonard's Boy's School from early to cast her ballot, explaining that it is more smoother, quicker and easier in the early hours of the voting process.
Presiding officer Ingrid Scott addressed voters standing in line at the Glebe Polyclinic in St. George North after the official start of the 2026 Barbados Election. She said that they will ensure that the process will run smooth across all constituency.
Early voter turnout is expected to be high as people are progressing to exercise their rights in different constituency.
The officers from the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) were seen checking names o the voters' list the Foundation School as electors arrived to cast their ballots.
Early voters at Faith New Testament Church of God Polling Station in St Philip South were seen waiting to exercise their ballot in the Barbados Elections 2026. People called it a smooth process and said that they are seeking a highest voter turnout this year as people are coming into a big amount.
Lines are also seen building at the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic. A small but steady steam of early morning voters turned up at the EI Bethel Apostolic Church in Fordes Road. Calpham to vote for their next representative.
A 65-year-old cast a ballot for the very first time in Maxwell for Christ Church Constituency. Early voters were out at the Revival Time Assembly in the constituency as the voting for the Barbados Elections 2026 got underway today at 6 am.
Early voters explained the process and said that the process was smooth at the Ricardo Griffith at the St Leonard's Boy's School Polling Station in St Michael West Constituency. He said that he is looking to the voter turnout as there will be interesting contest in his constituency.
Early voters appeared on several polling stations and expected that there will be better turnout in Barbados Elections 2026. One of the voter noted that it seems there will be a lot of voters this year because this election will determine the government in the office.
He said, "Its' been quite interesting, and as you know my constituency is one that is everybody's watching, so I am also curious to see how it will go." He is from St Philip West and also shared his reason for showing up to cast their ballots in the elections.
Additionally, another voter named Maureen Burgees also talked about the voting process. She was the first in line to cast her vote at the Bayley's Primary polling stating in St Philip North.
She said that so far, she witnessed that people are coming out to vote. She lauded the voter turnout and noted, "We should have a good results here in St Philip North."
She also lauded the smooth process of the voting.
Lines have been formed at the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic which is one of the eight polling stations in the St Michael North East Constituency. People were seen waiting for their turn to exercise their rights in the Barbados Elections 2026.
Just after 6 am, a line has also begun forming at the St. Catherine's Sports Club in Bayfield, St Philip as voters turned out to exercise their adult suffrage. The location is one of the polling stations in the St Philip North constituency, where five candidates are contesting the seat.
Representing the Democratic Labour Party is Simon Clarke; for the Barbados Labour Party, Dr Sonia Browne; for Friends of Democracy, Anya Lorde; for the People’s Coalition for Progress, Nigel Newton; and Independent candidate Wayne Beckles.
As the election polling has begun in Barbados, early voters gathered at the polling stations across the constituency. Long queues were seen formed outside the stations as people seems to be encouraged to exercise their right in the Barbados Elections 2026.
St. Martin Mangroove Primary School polling station in St Philip West has started preparation ahead of the arrival of the voters.