Culture in D’Park 2025 to return to Trinidad Carnival

The park will open at 11:30 am and run until 6:30 pm, offering attendees the chance to purchase items and immerse themselves in Trinidad Carnival's cultural offerings.

Caribbean: The Culture in D’Park 2025 is all set to return to Trinidad Carnival at Nelson Mandela Park on Saturday (February 22, 2025). The event will be hosted by Caribbean Airlines where children and other patrons are invited to cultural richness of the country where they will interact with each other.

The park will open at 11:30 am and run through 6:30 pm where the attendees will buy things and enhance their cultural offerings in Trinidad Carnival. Entry to the park will be free as people can come to the place to enjoy and enhance their experience of the much-anticipated carnival of the Caribbean region.

The event will be consisted of Grand Cultural Parade who will showcase the true cultural and heritage experience of Trinidad and Tobago. African Drumming will also perform in the event where they highlight a significant relation between Caribbean and African heritage and their interactions with each other.

Costume Making will also be part of the event where local talents and artists will showcase their art by creating unique costumes and dresses. It will feature the participation of the performers who will create different costumes that will showcase the true cultural richness of Trinidad and Tobago.

The food will be on sale at the park where the attendees will taste authentic cuisine of Trinidad and Tobago. It will also showcase the Caribbean culture and enhance the food experience of the country, aiming to foster connections.

The face painting will provide a chance to the children who will create new opportunities for the attendees and other children. The Kids and Virtual zone will be added into the station where they will celebrate new things and interact with other kids, making them enhance their social circle.

The live performances will be provided by Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Mical Teja and Full Blown and many more. The event will create new opportunities for attendees.