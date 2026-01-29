Early survey predicts landslide victory for BLP in February 11 general election

Barbados: The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) has secured the major lead in all 30 constituencies in the recently published polling surveys. The regional publication WIC News outlined the survey and cited the ruling party is making its way to the office for a third consecutive term as the votes are highly in favour of the BLP in all parliamentary seats.

As per the polling results in the survey, 78% of the total respondents are likely to vote for the BLP in the upcoming February 11 general election. However, 17% indicated their favour for the main opposition of the country: Democratic Labour Party (DLP).

Notably, the early trends indicated that the BLP is heading for the clean sweep victory in the 2026 general election. However, the survey has predicted a close contest on the seat of St John from where opposition leader Ralph Throne will be contesting the election.

According to the predictions, BLP’s candidate Charles Griffith is still leading in the constituency as 38 respondents voted in favour of BLP, while 26 are in favour of DLP’s Ralph Throne.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has been securing victory in her constituency St Michael North East as 48 respondents voted in her favour in the survey. As per the WIC News, if the survey got converted into the result on February 11, 2026, then it will be a landslide victory for BLP for the second consecutive year.

In addition to that, the survey also outlined that there is a great margin in other key constituencies of Barbados including St Michael Centre, City of Bridgetown, St Michael West, Christ Church South, St George North and St Lucy.

In St Michael Centre, all the respondents have voted for BLP in the survey, showcasing 100% victory margin for the ruling government. The seat will be contested by BLP’s Tyra Trotman. On the other hand, the City of Bridgetown is also expected to be the biggest seat for BLP as 76 of the respondents have voted for BLP.

Notably, Mia Amor Mottley announced the snap elections one year ahead of the scheduled general election. Earlier on January 27, 2026, the nomination of the elections were held.