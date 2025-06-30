British Blacklist Honours St Kitts Music Festival, Hailed as Best Ever by Fans

The annual event this year brought artists from across the Caribbean who all celebrated the Caribbean Music.

St Kitts and Nevis: The British Blacklist, which is a renowned media platform honouring UK based black creatives and those of the wider diaspora who work across screen stage, literature and sound has recognized St Kitts Music Festival for showcasing the best in Caribbean and International Music.

The annual event this year brought artists from across the Caribbean who all celebrated the Caribbean Music. This year’s music festival has however been said to be as one of the best and one that will be written in history books as artists delivered thrilling performances and were able to attract major crowds. One of the biggest highlights however was the presence of Vybz Kartel at the event. Kartel’s team has also claimed that his performance was one of his best till date.

The musical celebrations kicked off in St Kitts and Nevis on June 26th and continued till 28th June 2025 at the Warner Park Stadium. The British Blacklist highlighted the star-studded celebration being the major reason for making the 27th edition of the festival so special and being able to pull massive crowds to the island.

This year major names from the Caribbean music industry joined the celebrations including Vybz Kartel, Shenseea, Spice, Grammy nominated Ayra Starr, Patrice Roberts, Kes, Virgil Hodge, Romain Virgo and more. The artists headlined the festival and set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances.

The visuals from the St Kitts Music Festival were no short of an electric experience showing fans grooving to the beats and dancing their hearts out. A video also went viral on social media showing a vehicle ferry full of cars travelling to and from St Kitts ahead of Vybz Kartel performance, which shows the hype for this event across other regions in the Caribbean as well.

Apart from Caribbean, this Years's event also attracted major international crowds as well from United States and Europe, making SKMF a global hit. Netizens have been calling the festival as one of the biggest hits in its history and the one to be etched in history books.

This year the SKMF not just acted as an entertaining event for the island but also attracted tourists boosting the economic activity across St Kitts. The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne also attended the celebrations along with his family including wife, Queen Mur and kids.

Browne was welcomed by PM Terrance Drew and other Ministers in St Kitts. PM Browne also shared a glimpse of his visit from the St Kitts Music Festival on his social media where he was seen enjoying with his family. PM Terrance Drew who was present at the event said on social media that he was ‘Delighted to welcome PM Browne and his family for the festivities.”

He also shared another post from the final day of the event where he noted that the final day was ‘Phenomenal’. He extended a heartfelt thanks to Minister Marsha Henderson and her team for executing the staging of the Music Festival which he said was the ‘Biggest and most Spectacular ever seen.’

“Thank you to everyone who made it great, from the outstanding artistes to the enthusiastic patrons, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and all our visitors who came to share in the experience with us,” the Prime Minister said.

Other Ministers across St Kitts also attended the celebrations and shared the glimpse of the same on their social media. These include Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins, Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, and others.