Odelle Lalman-Baptiste Murder Mystery: Nurse found dead hours after begging husband for divorce

Trinidad and Tobago: The murder mystery of Odelle Lalman-Baptiste, the nurse from the Southwest Regional Health Authority, has taken a new turn as reports emerged that she died just hours after she begged for a divorce from her husband. This comes out as a shocking detail in her murder as his husband was the one who helped police officials trace down her body.

As per reports, the 30-year-old victim’s dead body was discovered by the officials in some bushes off the roadway at a short distance as directed by her husband. Baptiste was first kidnapped and then thrown out in the bushes with multiple stab wounds and a slit throat. The alleged murder took place on 18th April, and the body was discovered by the authorities the next day on Saturday morning.

The police officials emphasized on Baptiste’s cause of death and claimed that she died out of a deep gunshot wound in her head. The district medical officer also performed the necessary investigations on the site and a thorough postmortem report, which made them confirm the cause of death.

The police officials also collected several items of evidential value from the site, including pieces of jewellery that include a gold-coloured chain, a gold-coloured bracelet and a smartwatch.

The husband of the victim stated that he was along with his wife when the alleged kidnapping happened and while shedding light on the series of events, he stated that he stopped to urinate on the hospital road when he was travelling along with her wife. He then added that suddenly another car stopped by them, from where two armed men exited and announced a robbery.

The husband then stated that he was robbed of cash and mobile phones from his pocket, while the robbers fled the scene taking his wife along with them. The authorities through GPS tracking system traced the vehicle involved in the crime and were able to detect the location of the suspects.

However, during their chase, the police officials shot one of the suspects who was transferred to the Arima health facility, while other fled the scene. The suspect who was shot later died. The officials are now investigating to find out another suspect in who flew the chase, however the new reports have raised concerns of the husband was involved in the alleged attack.