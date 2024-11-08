27-year-old man officially charged, arrested in MP Asot Michael's Murder case

Antigua and Barbuda: A 27-year-old man has been officially arrested and charged in connection with the alleged murder of Member of Parliament of Antigua- Asot Michael. The case, which has now become a high-profile and sensational case across the region, has been undergoing massive investigation with the joining of the FBI and London Metropolitan Police.

The police report noted that the suspect allegedly stole Michael’s vehicle and then brutally attacked the politician. The incident happened between late Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday and the authorities are still interrogating the man.

The reports further outlined that the stolen vehicle was discovered from the residence of the suspected murderer by the police officials. The information provided another lead to the authorities in the case, marking the official arrest of the person.

Asot Michael was suspiciously found dead in his residence at Dry Hill on Tuesday with wounds on his chest and other injuries. This suspicious death has also marked the 11th murder of Antigua and Barbuda, sending shockwaves across the country. People gathered outside his house and a massive investigation was launched to determine the consequences.

The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda has taken the young male from Golden Grove into custody and started the interrogation. Now, the formal arrest has clarified things in the case, and the police, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have also made efforts to probe the areas around his residence.

Earlier, Police Commissioner- Atlee Rodney expressed deep sorrow over the unprecedented incident and asked the people to support the authorities in the investigation. He also refrained people from sharing any sensational videos or photos on social media as it could make the situation tougher for the family and loved ones of Asot Michael.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also announced the proper support and resources for the investigation of the incident and said that justice will be served.

However, the Royal Police Force has taken multiple people into custody and is investigating the matter to find relevant evidence about the murder. They also questioned several citizens in the region of Dry Hill in connection with the incident.

