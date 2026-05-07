Antigua and Barbuda: Antiguan-born fashion powerhouse June Ambrose helped style Jay-Z for the 2026 Met Gala. He appeared as the rapper and business mogul alongside his wife Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Jay-Z wore a custom Louis Vuitton look for the event, with fashion posts crediting the styling to Mobolaji Dawodu and June Ambrose. The appearance formed part of a high-profile family moment at the Met Gala, where Beyoncé returned after a decade and served as one of the evening’s co-chairs, while Blue Ivy made her Met Gala debut.

Met Gala Time!!!😍😍😍👏🏾

Jay-z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy at the Met! #MetGalaLook pic.twitter.com/wiijq3UnMV — SwayLaughs (@Persway82) May 5, 2026

For Ambrose, the moment adds another chapter to a career that has long connected Caribbean-born creativity, hip-hop culture and luxury fashion.

Born in Antigua and raised in the Bronx, Ambrose has become one of the most influential stylists and image architects in American entertainment, with a client list that has included Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Mary J. Blige and other major figures.

Her relationship with Jay-Z stretches back decades. She has helped shape some of his most memorable fashion eras, including tour wardrobes and music video looks.

Her influence has also moved beyond celebrity styling. In 2020, Puma named Ambrose creative director for its women’s and girls’ lines, with Elle noting that Jay-Z helped introduce her to Puma executives. She later launched “High Court,” described as Puma’s first women’s basketball collection.

Social media users lauded her and said, “She's been going this for so long big her up and all the other Antiguans that's don't get the local recognition they deserve “ Another user added that Arwe day Every Corner at de GLOBE, Designers of Fashions & Robe.

Earlier, Antiguan-American model and musician Aariana Rose Philip made a powerful first appearance at the Met Gala, arriving not only as a guest on fashion’s biggest night, but as part of the story being told inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.