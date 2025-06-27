Dating or New Project? St Kitts’ Joshua Sterling and Indian Star Sunanda Sharma spark internet buzz

Caribbean fans were left curious after British Kittian model Joshua Sterling, who is a rising model was spotted in a series of intimate Instagram photos with Indian singing sensation Sunanda Sharma sparking dating rumours. The unexpected pairing has left many wondering about is that the beginning of new journey or just a surprise new project.

Sunanda Sharma, who is a Punjabi pop singing sensation shared a social media post on two days back with Joshua Sterling captioned, “He said, ‘Let’s not tell anyone yet’, I said, ‘Let’s post it’.” The post immediately went viral across social media platforms as Sunanda shared some intimate pictures along with it, which left fans stunned due to her proposal announcement.

The Instagram post didn’t reveal Joshua’s identity as his face was kept anonymous, and netizens began calling Joshua the ‘Mystery Man’. However, just few hours later the model took to his social media to confirm the rumours with a caption “Looks like the secret is out” and tagged Sunanda Sharma on social media.

They adorable moments captured in the frame are from London, UK where Joshua resides. The social media has been extending their wishes to the couple while many express their shock over this nee development.

However, Sunanda Sharma notably shared another post yesterday which has further set internet ablaze with many pointing out that the relationship announcement was a prank and they both are going to have a project together.

Signs Joshua Sterling and Sunanda Sharma Are Working on a New Project

Locals are pointing out several clues on social media which indicates that both the stars are off to a new project.

Sunanda Sharma’s New post after Relationship announcement

The recent post by Sunanda Sharma shared on Instagram was captioned ‘Are you guys ready? Because what’s coming is pure fire. #sunandasharma, #newbeginnings #nextbigthing.” while the social media post seems just a normal new project announcement, what intrigued the fans was the hashtags used.

Sunanda notably used the same hashtag #newbeginnings which she shared in a post with Joshua Sterling. She further wrote in Punjabi her native language, “Baadshaho waise kal vali post ton eh tan patta lag gya k mainu kina pyaar karde o tuse,” which means “My post yesterday proved that how much you guys love me.”

Sunanda’s Cryptic reply to one of his fans

Under the recent post shared by Sunanda Sharma where a fan emotionally wrote that the singer’s relationship announcement has left him in shock and heartbreak. To this Sunanda Sharma replied, “Ve nai tutteya tuhada dil, single e a main,” which means “No your heart has not broken, I am still single.”

Sunanda Sharma's reply to Fan

Neither of them officially announced that they are dating

While both Joshua Sterling and Sunanda Sharma shared a post on social media, they both didn’t mention anywhere that they are dating or are relationship. Captions from both the stars remained casual and not revealing.

No proof of engagement in Instagram posts

In one of the pictures shared by Sunanda Sharma on social media, both of them could be seen holding hands in hands with Joshua wearing multiple rings, but that doesn’t prove that they are engaged as the rings worn by the model are nominal and casual. Photograph shared by Sunanda Sharma on Instagram

Sunanda Sharma calls Joshua Sterling ‘Brother’

When Joshua shared the social media post with Sunanda Sharma, surprisingly the Punjabi singer replied ‘Saade idhar tan syaapa pai gya ae bhra’ which means ‘There is a lot of chaos going on this side brother.’ This has further sparked an internet frenzy as referring to him as a brother only added to the mystery, but it remains unclear if it's a joke or a hint that they are just friends and nothing much.

Sunanda Sharma the Punjabi star is known across the world for her hit Punjabi songs like “Duji vaari pyaar”, “Mummy nu Pasand”, and “Tere Naal Nachna”. Apart from this she is a social media active personality and often engages with her fans. She has bubbly personality and often tries to pull out prank with her fans and stays active on the internet.

Her mischievous and unpredictable nature has further left fans confused that if the announcement was just another prank and they both are off to a new project.

Who is Joshua Sterling, Sunanda Sharma’s new boyfriend?

Joshua Sterling resides in Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire and is a renowned model. Apart from his career in model, he is also a recruitment consultant but currently he is working as a Global Talent Acquistion Partner at Bloomberg leveraging his expertise in talent acquisition and management to help drive businesses grow properly.

The Nottingham Trent University graduate joined modelling in 2019 and has since they worked to build himself a strong name in the industry. He has worked with leading global recruitment agencies and international brands showcasing his diversity and dedication towards modelling.