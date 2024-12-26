Squid Game Season 2: New challenges, same bloodshed, but is it good enough?

The much awaited season 2 of the famous Netflix series, Squid Game has officially been released on the streaming platform. With high anticipation, fans expected this season to be even more thrilling, however netizens called it as ‘hopeless.’

The season one of the South Korean horror, thriller marked as Netflix’s biggest hit however the sequel of the series has not made the same impact over the audience.

Season two has released on the streaming platform with its signature deadly games and haunting musical themes.

The second season of the series has taken the viewers back to the deadly games, which will deliver even more intense bloodshed with new challenges. While the series takes several turns over time, it ends on an unexpected note, as stated by one of the critics.

“Squid Game 2 takes us back to the deadly games for more bloodshed & new games. But just when things get really good, it ends on a cliffhanger. The 'real world' plotline sometimes felt forgotten, even though it's intriguing. Miles behind season 1. It's good, not great,” she stated.

While the second season is out, critics claim that it is not as worthy as the first season which was released in 2020. They address it as ‘bland’, while some also called it ‘hopeless’ considering there is nothing innovative in the new segment.

While the series is said to be not as worthy as the first season, it is still recommended to be watched considering the thrill it offers.

A user with Instagram handle _tui_goku_777__ wrote that the first episode of the series gave him goosebumps.

Another user on the social media platform said that the series is ‘incredible’, however to his reply another user wrote the series as ‘boring.’

Spoiler Alert

The last episode of the series, is regarded as one of the best and ‘hazardous’ among the audience. The last episode is a bloodbath designed by the masters of the game in the past, that Jun ho is excited to find.

However, as the season ends, Gi Hun’s beloved friend dies, while Gi Hun himself gets caught.

Notably, this time the series came out with seven episodes which all are released together. The series is also expected to bring a season 3, however the authorities have not made any official statement over this.