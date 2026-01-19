St. Kitts and Nevis: Subway reopens Port Zante branch after 7 years

St. Kitts and Nevis: Subway has officially returned to St Kitts and Nevis as it opened its brand at Port Zante once again after a hiatus of seven years. The international sandwich franchise will open its door at 8: 00 am on Saturday and offer services to passengers and citizens at the Port.

The branch will be operating from the Champions Restaurants and Lounge Complex at the port, offering passengers with a treat of their own home. As Port Zante is considered one of the key tourist destinations in St Kitts and Nevis, the opening of the branch is expected to boost the traffic of the passengers who are interested in eating these foods.

The owner of the franchise expressed delight and noted that the reopening will mark a fresh start for both Port Zante and Subway. He said it will boost the economy and provide employment opportunities to the locals as they are currently employing nine locals at the branch.

The owner noted that the employees have been undergoing intensive training over the past several days in preparation for Saturday’s launch. The owner noted the franchise’s commitment to local employment and service standards. It will enhance the economic growth and service standards of the country, according to the owner.

Subway had entered into the market of St Kitts and Nevis in 2004 and turned out to be a familiar fast-food option for residents and visitors. The previous franchise of the Subway was located at the corner of Victoria Road and Cayon Street in Basseterre. However, it ceased operations in October 2019 as the final day of the business of the branch was October 16, 2019.

The owner noted that the branch at Port Zante will be operated under entirely new operation, ownership and management. With the reopening of the branch in St Kitts, Subway has grown its presence across the globe as it will be helpful in enhancing local economy and the tourism growth of the country.