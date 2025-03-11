Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit highlights ‘huge’ February 2025 achievements

PM Roosevelt Skerrit announced the launch of United Airlines' first direct flight from Newark to Douglas-Charles Airport, making travel to the Nature Island easier than ever.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit recently gave updates on his government’s achievements in various sectors in February 2025, including aviation and energy, some of which play major roles in the country’s economic development. He called the second month of the year a “huge” one for the island-nation.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the PM said, “We kicked things off with United Airlines’ first-ever direct flight from Newark to Douglas-Charles Airport! Say hello to easier travel and stronger connections to the U.S. Getting to our beautiful Nature Island has never been smoother.”

“And that’s not all! Our geothermal power plant project is charging ahead, bringing us closer to energy independence and a greener, more sustainable future.”

“From boosting tourism to revolutionizing how we power our island, Dominica is making moves and shaking things up in the best way possible. Let’s keep this momentum going!”

He also posted details about the government’s actions in February under the following heads:

United Airlines launches direct flights to Dominica

On February 15, the US-based United Airlines (UA) began its weekly non-stop flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport in Roseau. The development marked a huge milestone in the Caribbean country’s air connectivity. The flight, which operates every Saturday, is expected to give a push to visitors’ arrivals, giving a smooth travel experience for visitors, business travellers and members of the Dominican diaspora.

The expansion of air connectivity aligns with the Skerrit government’s broader vision for economic growth and the development of infrastructure. It is also a key development ahead of the construction of the much-anticipated new international airport.

PM Skerrit engages with Atkinson Village Council

On February 6, the prime minister, along with Housing Minister Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, met members of the Atkinson Village Council in St. David Parish to look into the housing conditions and formulate strategies for fresh housing initiatives in the community. The Skerrits were accompanied by the Minister of Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment, Cozier Frederick, who also represents the local Salybia constituency in Parliament.

During the meeting, the PM reaffirmed his government’s commitment to better the local living standards and sanitation and pledged support for cultural events that celebrate Atkinson’s rich heritage. The government also has plans to upgrade the community playing field and improve the state of the access roads to drive economic growth.

Salisbury Box Culvert Project about to be complete

The key Salisbury Box Culvert Project is set for a timely completion which will ensure better resilience and connectivity along the Edward Oliver LeBlanc Highway. It is part of the Road Edge Rehabilitation Project. The project, which has been undertaken by the local Caribbean Concrete Limited with a contract sum of EC$ 20,70,439, seeks to replace a failed box culvert crossing. The project will see the construction of four wall wings, an inlet and an outlet apron, and the installation of safety features such as guardrails to improve both road and public safety.

Belles Road failure rehabilitation on track

Another part of the Road Edge Rehabilitation Project along Nicholas Liverpool Highway in Belles has also witnessed steady progress in February. Dominica’s Gren-Roz Demolition and Construction Inc. is carrying out the work for a contract valued at EC $860,620.

The project includes construction of a six-metre high retaining wall, improvements in drainage and stabilisation of road shoulder to prevent erosion and have better road safety in place. The project’s progress has remained steady despite weather-related disruptions. It is expected to give the critical section of the highway a long-term stability.

Geothermal project advances smoothly

The much-discussed geothermal project of Dominica, which is expected to give the country a major alternative source of energy and reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuel, made steady advancements in February. Based in Laudat in Roseau Valley, the 10MW project is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Work was underway in February for the air-cooled condenser which cools and converts the working fluid back into a liquid state and the Ormat Energy Converters which convert geothermal into heat energy. Once completed, the project will reduce the burden of electricity prices for both common consumers and businesses.

Dominica Youth Business Trust celebrates 20 years

On February 5, the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) celebrated two decades with an awards ceremony at the State House Conference Centre in Roseau. Thirty-one individuals, small businesses and organisations were honoured at the event for their contributions to youth entrepreneurship in the Caribbean island-nation.

PM Skerrit was also among the honourees. On the occasion, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to expanding the DYBT programme, increasing financial support and offering necessary support to young entrepreneurs. He also highlighted investments in grants, low-interest loans and the development of incubation programmes to help young businesses become regionally and internationally competitive.