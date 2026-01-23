Antigua to unveil new Cruise Terminal to boost sustainable economic growth

The new terminal is expected to enhance visitor experiences and create significant economic opportunities for local businesses in Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda: The government of Antigua and Barbuda has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable cruise tourism as they unveil a new cruise terminal this weekend as part of their Upland Development Project.

Antigua and Barbuda is scheduled to unveil a new state of the art cruise terminal which is set to significantly boost the nation’s cruise tourism industry and the tourism sector as a whole. This cruise terminal is part of the government’s strategy to attract more vessels in the country and support the growing number of cruise passengers.

The new terminal is said to not only enhance visitor’s experiences but also create meaningful opportunities for the economy and the local businesses.

This port infrastructure is part of the Upland Development Project undertaken by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda in partnership with Global Ports Holding (GPH). These two partners, through their long-term commitment are not only modernizing cruise facilities but also creating a sustainable industry that benefits the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and boosting the nation’s position in Caribbean tourism.

The terminal is scheduled to be unveiled on the Saturday, 24th January 2026, at the Antigua Cruise Port in St. John’s Harbour, marking a key milestone in tourism development.

Antigua Cruise Port shared the announcement of the unveiling on their official Facebook page stating, “We’re getting ready to unveil our new cruise terminal. This is how the next chapter of cruise tourism in Antigua & Barbuda begins.”

The Cruise Port acknowledged the government and Global Ports Holding’s role in this project sharing that the cruise terminal is part of their commitment to “modernize cruise infrastructure, elevate passenger experiences, and create sustainable economic benefits for our people.”

Antigua Cruise Port noted of the terminal’s evolution prior to the start of construction, highlighting the project’s journey as one of purpose and vision. According to the port, the terminal developed from first ideas into comprehensive blueprints and finished designs meant to bring ‘vision to life.’

“That’s how bold vision transformed into action - creating the confidence, and momentum needed to advance the Upland Development Project and the new cruise terminal,” wrote Antigua Cruise Port.