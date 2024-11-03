Shanna Raymond releases new banger 'People Man' for Sugar Mas 53

Shanna announced the launch of her new Soca song via a post on her social media.

St Kitts and Nevis: Shanna Raymond has released her latest track named ‘People Man’ for Sugar Mas 53, and it’s already turning heads among the audience.

The song has been produced by Ayodele Decosta and the artwork of the poster was designed by Visiongraphix. The recording, mixing, and mastering of the song were done by Scratchi Bamma.

The song is dedicated to the upcoming Carnival of St Kitts and Nevis, Sugar Mas 53. The lyrics of the song follow a storyline as Shanna states the carnival is her favourite time of the year as no one judges her when she sees a man on the road.

Soon after the release of Shanna’s 'People Man', netizens went crazy on social media expressing their enthusiasm to groove over the beats of the new song.

One of the users Noel Ourstorian described Shanna’s journey as a great calling that she rose from the ashes. “I like me some Shanna and I am glad to see her rising from the ashes since she had to deal with some private issues. go queen a di ring!” the user said.

Another user named Melissa Mason said that she is definitely going to groove on the song in the upcoming carnival as she loved the beat of the song.

WHO IS SHANNA RAYMOND?

Shanna Raymond who is also known as AKA Queen a de Ring is a Jamaican-born singer and songwriter. She currently resides in Jamaica; however, she is widely known in other parts of the Caribbean as well.

Her singing style and music are widely recognised among the people of St Kitts and she is often called St Kitts's own Queen of Soca. Although known for her Soca music, Shanna also excels at grooving the audience over the Dancehall style of music.





