Barbados Holetown Festival closes curtains with a display of local talent

Barbados: The Holetown Festival closed its curtains in Barbados on Sunday night and staged the performances of exclusive local and international artistes. The electrifying showcase of the music talents and cultural heritage of the country entertained the audience and laid down the foundation for the return of the Crop Over 2025.

The SocaFest was the featured music that was outlined during the festival that has set the stage for an evening of entertainment. The performance was presented by Mark’s Auto Spares and Great Health Works/Omega XL, enhancing the music and culture experience for revellers from across the globe.

The local artistes were given a chance to make their debuts with their fresh tracks with an intent to entertain the audience through authentic and enhanced music culture of Barbados. The festival featured Peter Ram, Soka Kartel (Mikey and Blood), Kimberley Inniss, TC, Edwin Yearwood, and Lil Rick who showcased their true talents and skills on the stage of the Holetown Festival.

The Festival Ambassador Hypasounds took the command of the stage and performed for the music richness of Barbados.

The festival kickstarted on February 9, 2025, and culminated on February 16, 2025, aiming to celebrate music and other cultural showcases. The event started with an opening parade at 3:45 PM with an opening ceremony at 4:00 pm and Zouave Band at 6:00 pm and Lil Rick Sunday School at 7:00 pm.

The historic bus tour of Holetown was held on February 11, 2025, at 10: 00 am and the Liming Tent was held at 8: 00 pm under the theme- “Lime and Laugh featuring Queen Archibald Cox.”

On February 13, 2025, the event featured Alfred Pragnell Memorial Talk with the performances of other artistes. On February 15, 2025, the Street Fair opened, Holetown Library’s Book Drive, and the Mount Gay Rum Celebrity Mixologist Competition.

On the last day of the event, several competitions including “The National HIV/AIDS Commission” and Kids Beach Wrestling Showcase by Surfside Beach took place on February 16, 2025.