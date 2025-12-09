Antigua sees surge in Cruise arrivals with up to four ships docking daily

Antigua and Barbuda: The cruise season is booming in Antigua and Barbuda as the country is welcoming three to four ships on a daily basis at Antigua Cruise Port. St John’s Harbour welcomed thousands of passengers on two cruise vessels including Mein Schiff 2 and Azamara Quest on Monday.

Together, these vessels showcased the diversity of calls to Antigua cruise Port as they created opportunities for the people of Antigua and Barbuda. Earlier on Sunday, St John’s Harbour welcomed three cruise vessels including Explora I, Emerald Azzura and Mein Schiff 2, providing great exposure to the tourists from across the globe.

On December 6, 2025, three cruise ships including Azamara Onward, Marella Discovery 2 and Norwegian gem arrived at Antigua Cruise Port and enchanted the island with memorable experiences.

On December 5, 2025, Antigua and Barbuda welcomed Norwegian Getaway, and Celebrity Ascent with thousands of passengers. Four cruise ships have arrived at St John’s Harbour, welcoming over thousands of passengers. The ships included Star Flyer, Brilliance of the Seas, Evrima, MSC Virtuosa, and Carnival Venezia.

On December 3, 2025, the country welcomed Grand Princes, Europa 2 and Renaissance. On December 2, 2025, Antigua and Barbuda welcomed Brilliant Lady on her inaugural call, enhancing the tourism experience of the tourists.

Norwegian Epic docked at St John’s Harbour on the same day with thousands of passengers and it was also followed by AIDPerla. Now, the month of December has remained exciting for the local business holders and tourists from across the globe who arrived in Antigua and Barbuda for their vacations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Gaston Browne noted that he is aiming to welcome up to 10 million tourists annually in Antigua and Barbuda. He called it his long-term vision and stated that the current stay-over performance is not enough for the economy of the country.

Currently, Antigua and Barbuda is estimated to welcome around 350,000 to 400,000 overnight visitors in the country, however, these figures were described insufficient by PM Gaston Browne. He said that now he is aiming for big in the country to enhance economic conditions and activities for the communities.