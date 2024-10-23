Lobby at JNF General Hospital renovated by installing revamped flooring, improved landscaping

With the handing over ceremony, the foyer at the hospital has been showcased as the symbol of the enhanced infrastructure in the medical facilities of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The lobby at the Joseph N France General Hospital was renovated by the Ministry of Health of St Kitts and Nevis, featuring the installation of improved lighting and larger television sets.

With the handing over ceremony, the foyer at the hospital has been showcased as the symbol of the enhanced infrastructure in the medical facilities of St Kitts and Nevis. The renovation project was part of Cable’s community outreach initiative for the 40th celebration of the anniversary of Independence.

Through the renovation, a brighter and more welcoming colour scheme has been placed in the lobby with the enhanced use of the lighting. The larger TV sets and the installation of new signage have been added into the space, featuring improved landscaping. The polished and revamped flooring, canteen and other facilities have also been added to the facility.

The complete renovation of the foyer was aimed at providing enhanced lighting and significant upgrades to the overall aesthetics of the facility. The construction work was led by the Cable while collaboration with TDC Group of Companies and other private sector partners. The management of the hospital also stated that the renovation was aimed at bringing new infrastructural growth in the medical services.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the ceremony

The handing over ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who expressed delight at the advancement of the health sector. He said that the growth in the health sector is at a rapid pace in St Kitts and Nevis due to several initiatives and steps taken out by the government.

He also appreciated the Cable, the TDC Group of Companies and other stakeholders who collaboratively made the project successful. PM Drew noted that the newly renovated lobby will enhance the medical infrastructure and provide an exceptional experience to the patients and other practitioners in the hospital.

He added that the government wanted to create a pleasant waiting atmosphere for the people who pass through the lobby so that it could lift their spirits and enhance their experience. It was one of the broader approaches with the intent to improve the medical services at the facility.

PM Drew announced that the renovation solved several issues at the institution regarding the leakages. Besides this, JNF offers one of the highest specialists per capita available in the entire OECS, indicating the advancement of the medical sector.

He also talked about the journey of the government to re-establish the health system of St Kitts and Nevis as a premier choice in the Caribbean.





