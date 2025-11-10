Logos Hope docks at Antigua Cruise Port

The book fair is now open to citizens and tourists and will run until November 16, 2025.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Logos Hope, a world’s largest floating book fair, docked in Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday to enhance its magical experience. It will be staying at Antigua Cruise Port through November 16, 2025 and it will depart on November 18, 2025.

The book fair has been opened for the citizens and tourists and it will remain open until November 16, 2025. People can visit the book fair from 10 am to 9 pm and it will be closed on Mondays. The entrance fee is XCD5 per person and persons who are under 12 and over 65 years will get free entry into the vessel.

The vessel has berthed at St John’s Nevis Pier, enhancing the tourists appeal of the destination across the Caribbean and the globe.

Notably, the 2025-2026 cruise season has officially kickstarted in Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Caribbean on October 1, 2025. The country has welcomed the season with the arrival of Rhapsody of the Seas on October 2, 2025, enhancing the experience of the tourists with its natural offerings at the newly built state-of-the-art cruise terminal.

After that, several cruise ships have docked in Antigua and Barbuda and the country has started the month of November with the arrival of MSC Divina. It has brought thousands of passengers who experienced the island’s charm with a celebration of the country’s 44th Independence.

On November 2, 2025, Celebrity Reflection docked in Antigua and Barbuda with thousands of passengers who explored turquoise water and met endless adventure. The country has also welcomed Insignia on November 4, 2025 through which passengers explored attractions, tasted authentic island cuisine and interacted with friendly locals.

The fourth cruise ship of the month was Caribbean Princess in which passengers discover the best of Antigua and Barbuda. Disney Magic docked in Antigua on November 5, 2025 with thousands of passengers who explored every magical moment at Antigua Cruise Port.