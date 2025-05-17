PM Dr Terrance Drew announces launch of Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) System in National Assembly

By embracing digital innovation, St. Kitts and Nevis aims to lead the Caribbean in smart travel technology while strengthening border security.

While addressing the National Assembly on May 15, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Terrance Drew shared exciting news regarding the border tourism management system of St Kitts and Nevis. He explained that the country would be initiating the “Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) System,” which will be starting its operations on May 26, 2025.

PM Drew said, “Today marks a transformative leap forward for St Kitts and Nevis.” He further added that the eTA system is part of the government’s vision of a safer, smarter, and more connected nation.

He further added that by using digital innovation, they are positioning themselves as a Caribbean leader in smart travel technology while also protecting their borders. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also urged all travelers and stakeholders to join them in this exciting new chapter in the tourism and security sectors.

Global Access, Launch Discount, and Biometric Border Upgrades

The eTA platform will be available through an exclusive online portal and mobile application. It will facilitate automated pre-travel authorization for tourists while increasing security at borders.

The travelers from across the globe can submit their applications through the official portal - www.knatravelform.kn or the mobile app on Google Play and Apple App Store from May 26, 2025.

Furthermore, the government of St Kitts and Nevis will be offering a 50% discount on the standard eTA service charge till September 1, 2025 to celebrate the launch of this platform. This will reduce the service charge to US$8.50 and after September 1, the standard rate of US$17 will take effect.

Also, the twin island Federation will further enhance its border infrastructure by incorporating the eTA system with an automated state-of-the-art biometric corridor in the Robert L. Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport in St Kitts and Nevis.

This will speed up passenger processing, cut down the waiting time and will enhance national security through improved identity verification.