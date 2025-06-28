St Kitts Music Festival 2025 Day 2: Vybz Kartel sets the stage on fire with electrifying performance

St Kitts and Nevis: The Day 2 of the much-awaited St Kitts Music Festival was not less than a musical spectacle as the hype for Vybz Kartel was not less than a frenzy. Visuals showed the Warner Park Stadium tightly packed with audience grooving on intense beats complemented with Vybz Kartel’s powerful vocals.

The vehicle ferry which arrived at St Kitts by iConnect was ram-packed moving nonstop carrying vehicles and passengers creating unmatched hype for the event. The authorities paid Vybz Kartel $4 million and social media users are saying that the big amount really paid off as it brought a lot of tourists to the island.

Notably, Kartel was paid to perform for 60 mins, but he delivered an exciting 78-minute performance full of energy. His manager also said that it was one of the best performances by the Jamaican Dancehall sensation, till date.

Apart from Kartel several other artists performed during the thrilling night, with Steel Orchestra announcing the Day 2 open. Other performing artists at the event included Barrington Levy, Spice, Jah Vinci, Chronic Law, Dejour, Dj Tero, Ideli Napi, and Collin Wyatt.