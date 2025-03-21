Travel Advisory issued amid Sudiksha Konanki's disappearance case

The Assistant Director in Charge for FBI, Akil Davis stated that everyone should stay cautious while on vacation emphasizing that everyone should stay vigilant that risks are there.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-03-21 13:10:58

Sudiksha Konanki

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles has issued a new travel advisory for the upcoming vacation and spring season urging travellers to exercise precaution and stay vigilant of their surroundings while travelling. This comes after the recent disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who went missing in Dominican Republic while on a vacation with her friends.  

FBI’s Assistant Director urges travellers to stay vigilant 

The Assistant Director in Charge for FBI, Akil Davis stated that everyone should stay cautious while on vacation emphasizing that everyone should stay vigilant that risks are there.  

Whether its families looking to escape the final throes of winter or students seeking a brief respite from their academic life, know that risks are always there,” he said.  

He then also added that in case of any urgency or mishap, travellers should immediately contact the authorities or the nearest US embassy or consulate to seek a solution.  

Travelling tips issued by FBI  

As outlined by FBI, travellers should now take care of the following tips while travelling to any destination abroad.  

  • Prevent travelling alone, especially in the dark and be conscious of the surroundings as the tourist hotspot is a new place, avoiding areas that could risk personal safety.  
  • Use only authorized taxis and shuttles, as there are cases involving robbing and kidnapping the passengers.  
  • Avoid any sort of illegal, indiscreet or unpleasant actions that could land the travellers into trouble. This includes offers for sexual companionship as these offers sometimes turn bizarre with people trying to photograph, blackmail, and even leads to rape in some cases.  
  • Always stay cautious of people trying to invade more into your personal life and attempting to get the information including your stay and departure date.  

Sudiksha Konanki’s case  

The FBI also urged the travellers to check out for their safety and all sorts of security threats that they could encounter during their travel. This becomes a significant concern, as Sudiksha Konanki’s disappearance has shook everyone across the globe. While no confirmation has been made on his disappearance yet, it is believed that she died out of drowning in the ocean.  

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Trinidad and Tobago: Mosquito control program launched considering Dengue   PC: google
Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: Mosquito control program launched considering Dengue...

2025-03-21 13:10:58

LIAT 2020 employs over 200, set to operate first passenger flight in August
News

LIAT 2020 employs over 200, set to operate first passenger flight in Augu...

2025-03-21 13:10:58

PM Terrance Drew extends invitation for historic St Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit 2024
News

PM Terrance Drew extends invitation for historic St Kitts and Nevis Inves...

2025-03-21 13:10:58

Spanish Town kidnapping accused granted bail for $750,000. Image Credit: Hancock Law Firm
Jamaica

Spanish Town kidnapping accused granted bail for $750,000

2025-03-21 13:10:58

Caribbean

Few hours to go: Dominica to confer highest national award on India PM Mo...

2025-03-21 13:10:58

Barbados

Barbados celebrates as gymnasts secure 18 Medals at CARIFTA Championship...

2025-03-21 13:10:58

Bahamas

BahamasAir’s Boeing 737 lands at South Bimini Airport for first time with...

2025-03-21 13:10:58

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua Cruise Port welcomes four cruise ships

2025-03-21 13:10:58