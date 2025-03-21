Travel Advisory issued amid Sudiksha Konanki's disappearance case

The Assistant Director in Charge for FBI, Akil Davis stated that everyone should stay cautious while on vacation emphasizing that everyone should stay vigilant that risks are there.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles has issued a new travel advisory for the upcoming vacation and spring season urging travellers to exercise precaution and stay vigilant of their surroundings while travelling. This comes after the recent disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who went missing in Dominican Republic while on a vacation with her friends.

FBI’s Assistant Director urges travellers to stay vigilant

The Assistant Director in Charge for FBI, Akil Davis stated that everyone should stay cautious while on vacation emphasizing that everyone should stay vigilant that risks are there.

“Whether its families looking to escape the final throes of winter or students seeking a brief respite from their academic life, know that risks are always there,” he said.

He then also added that in case of any urgency or mishap, travellers should immediately contact the authorities or the nearest US embassy or consulate to seek a solution.

Travelling tips issued by FBI

As outlined by FBI, travellers should now take care of the following tips while travelling to any destination abroad.

Prevent travelling alone, especially in the dark and be conscious of the surroundings as the tourist hotspot is a new place, avoiding areas that could risk personal safety.

Use only authorized taxis and shuttles, as there are cases involving robbing and kidnapping the passengers.

Avoid any sort of illegal, indiscreet or unpleasant actions that could land the travellers into trouble. This includes offers for sexual companionship as these offers sometimes turn bizarre with people trying to photograph, blackmail, and even leads to rape in some cases.

Always stay cautious of people trying to invade more into your personal life and attempting to get the information including your stay and departure date.

Sudiksha Konanki’s case

The FBI also urged the travellers to check out for their safety and all sorts of security threats that they could encounter during their travel. This becomes a significant concern, as Sudiksha Konanki’s disappearance has shook everyone across the globe. While no confirmation has been made on his disappearance yet, it is believed that she died out of drowning in the ocean.