Maya Marcelin of British Virgin Islands crowned Miss Caribbean Talented Teen 2025 in St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: Maya Marcelin of British Virgin Island was crowned “Miss Caribbean Talented Teen” on Monday night at the Marriott Resort. In a Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant, Marcelin emerged on top with 172 points and won the title in St Kitts and Nevis.

She secured top scores in several categories and was recognised for her stage presence, confident execution and well-rounded performances throughout the pageant. She earned her first-ever title of 2025 Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen, enhancing her high-calibre regional showdown and profile.

The Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant was held with participants from the countries such as Saint Lucia, St Vincent, Anguilla, St Croix, Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and the hosting country St Kitts and Nevis. Several participants won awards in different categories and enhanced the stage of the magnificent event of the Carnival- Sugar Mas 2025.

She was handed over the title and crown by Deputy Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Geoffrey Hanley.

The Best Performing Talent was given to “Miss Saint Lucia, Mere Johnson” who dominated the category with 368 points in total. On the other hand, the Best Evening Wear was given to “Miss St Vincent” who impressed the judges with her elegance and runway command.

In the overall rankings, the second runner up was turned out to be Aileen Campos Santos from Anguilla who also remained Miss Anguilla. She secured a total of 740 points. On the other hand, Miss Saint Lucia named Mere Johnson remained the First Runner- Up of the pageantry with a total of 746 points. She has showcased great performance throughout different categories.

Notably, Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant is hosted by St Kitts and Nevis every year as part of their carnival, Sugar Mas. Last year, the title was won by Kaitlyn Wilson from St Kitts and Nevis in 2024.

The candidate from British Virgin Island remained the first runner up in the pageantry in 2024. Miss Anguilla was also the second runner up in 2024 and the third runner up was given to Antigua and Barbuda.