MS Azamara Onward docks in Grenada for first time

The arrival of the cruise ship marked a memorable milestone for the destination and the tourism sector of Grenada.

Grenada: MS Azamara Onward docked in Grenada for the first time on December 30, 2025 with a total of 750 passengers. It has brought visitors and business opportunities for the locals at the Port of St. George, enhancing their experience of tourism and Caribbean culture.

The cruise season 2025/2026 has turned out to be great for Grenada after the passage of Hurricane Beryl in 2024. After facing destruction and loss, the country tried to return back to economic activities and improve the small business through cultural and other cruise activities.

The government of Grenada has expressed delight and hosted a welcome ceremony at the Port to honour the tourists and the crew members of MS Azamara Onward. It has brought visitors ready to experience warm hospitality, rich culture and breathtaking scenery across the country.

Travellers explored Grenada with pre-booked tours and enhanced their visitors' experience by visiting several tourist destinations in the island nation. They also shopped for local souvenirs, ate local food and explored local offerings of the country.

Notably, Grenada welcomed Celebrity Ascent on its inaugural call to Port of St. George’s last week. The celebration has been done across the island nation, connecting the tourists with the warm island hospitality in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

In that week, Grenada also welcomed passengers onboard Britannia and Marella Explorer with festive refreshments and warm hospitality. The cultural showcased outlined the specialties of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The month of December 2025 started with an inaugural call of Coral Princess for Grenada and brought hundreds of passengers to the shores. The arrival of the vessel highlighted the continued strength and appeal of the country as a premier Caribbean destination.

Cruise tourism has been booming in Grenada after the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl, bringing great business for the local people and for the economic sector.