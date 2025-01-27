St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party turns 93; PM Drew attends ceremony

The event witnessed the presentation of songs and speeches and photo sessions involving party leaders and supporters along with their families.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), which is currently in power in the Caribbean island-nation of St. Kitts and Nevis, on Sunday, January 26, 2025, celebrated its 93rd birth anniversary. A church service was held at The Good News Baptist Church in Basseterre to commemorate the occasion.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew, who is serving in the top post since August 2022, posted about the event on his official Facebook page saying the party celebrated its birth anniversary “in a massive show of support”.

“It was a meaningful time shared with our comrades and the congregation,” he said, expressing gratitude to Pastor Roysdean Richards and the church for according them a warm welcome.

The PM also thanked Konris Maynard, one of his government’s key ministers who looks after portfolios such as public infrastructure, energy and utilities, information, and others, and other officials of Constituency#3 for hosting the event in their constituency. Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley and Agriculture and Sports Minister Samal Duggins were also present.

The event witnessed the presentation of songs and speeches and photo sessions involving party leaders and supporters along with their families. Many of the participants wore red, generally signifying the colour of the Labour Party.

What Deputy PM Hanley said

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley said on social media that he joined the celebration with a great sense of pride and appreciation.

“Serving and uplifting others remains at the heart of the work of our party and we thank God for His favor over our lives, our party and our nation as we continue on the path of building our communities and country,” he said. He said the Labour Party continues with its efforts tirelessly under the theme: “For the good that we can do.”

“And even after the day is done, the work continues,” Hanley wrote.

About SKNLP

Founded in 1932, the SKNLP is not only the oldest political party in St. Kitts and Nevis but in the entire English-speaking Caribbean region. It was originally called the Workers’ League. In 1966, the SKNLP or simply Labour, changed its name to St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla Labour Party. After the secession of Anguilla in 1980, the party got its current name.

SKNLP, along with its sister organization – Saint Kitts and Nevis Trades and Labour Union, helped in establishing democracy in the twin-island state, negotiated independence, and enabled land ownership for ordinary people, PM Drew said.

It also introduced comprehensive secondary education, universal healthcare, social security, the housing revolution, and the transition from a sugar-based economy, among many other contributions that set the foundation for a modern St. Kitts and Nevis, he added.

According to the Labour Party’s website, it is a social democratic party that was brought into existence to give ordinary people a voice in the social, economic and political development of their country.

SKNLP has given St. Kitts and Nevis several premiers & PMs

SKNLP has given St. Kitts and Nevis several chief ministers, premiers and prime ministers, including the iconic Robert Bradshaw (1916-78), its first premier. Among the prime ministers (the office was created in 1983 after the country became independent), Denzil Douglas was the first from SKNLP to hold the office before Drew. He held the office between 1995 and 2015 when the Labour Party lost power. It returned to office in 2022 with a decisive victory in the general election.

The party had also spoken about the event on its social media platform, inviting participants to the church service.