JFK Assassination: FBI’s secret files could rewrite history as investigation continues

On President Donald Trump’s order, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has uncovered around 2400 secret records related to the assassination of former US President John F Kennedy. This comes after the current US President signed an executive order seeking the declassification of the files on the assassination of JFK, and other leaders including and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

According to sources, the reports now uncovered by the FBI were never provided to the panel during investigation who reviewed and disclosed the case. The documents found have been kept secret for years and include 14000 pages. The discovery was disclosed to the white house last week when the office of Director of National Intelligence submitted its plan to disclose the documents associated with the assassination plan after the President's order.

The documents are now held under complete security and have not been revealed among many officials among the association. Further investigations into the latest discovery could reveal important information regarding JFK’s assassination in Dallas, that took place 61 years ago. JFK’s assassination is one of the most controversial events in the US history and one which garnered international attention even during the time when internet and online media were not active.

The new revelations from the investigations could release answers to different conspiracy theories that have emerged out since John F Kennedy’s death. Jefferson Morley, an assassination expert and vice president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, largest source of Kennedy’s death records stated that FBI is considering the re-investigation of Kennedy’s death ‘Seriously’.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna's statement on JFK’s assasination

The United States Representative Anna Paulina Luna following the investigations made by the FBI about the new documents made a statement which further shocked everyone interested to know about JFK’s assassination case. Anna stated that she believes that there were two gunmen involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Notably, Luna will now head a new task force focused on declassifying federal secrets including the JFK and Jeffrey Epstein Files. She then pledged to uncover more bombshell news for the US citizens over JFK’s death.