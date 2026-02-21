Antigua and Barbuda launch 10th National Swimming Championships ahead of CARIFTA selection

The competition features swimmers from local clubs and a visiting British Virgin Islands club, competing across multiple age categories for a chance to join the national squad for CARIFTA.

Antigua and Barbuda: ABSF’s swimming competition has begun with young swimmers set to compete for three days for a chance to represent the country at the upcoming regional competition, CARIFTA, that is scheduled to happen this year from April 2 to 9.

During the weekend, Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) will host its 10th National Swimming Champions at the Vipers Pool Facility in Longfords, Antigua.

The ongoing swimming competition will be held for three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday offering the swimmers an opportunity to earn a spot on the national squad before the 39th CARIFTA Swimming Championship, which is set for the first week of April in Martinique.

The competition will include swimmers from four local clubs in Antigua and Barbuda, as well as a visiting club from the British Virgin Islands. Participants will be categorised according to different age groups, including children 8 years old or younger, swimmers aged 9 -10, 11-12, and 13-14. Moreover, teenagers aged 15-17 and adults 18 years and older will also compete.

ABSF have shared that the National Swimming Championships will commence today, Friday 20, 2026, at 5:45 p.m. The three-day competition will begin with a short opening ceremony at 4:45 and one hour later the swimmers will take to the pool.

Swimmers will start their competition at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, and on the final day of the competition, Sunday, the day will begin at 9:45 a.m.

This time the swimming federation has also allowed the public to come and witness the young swimmers perform. With this the locals can get a preview of what to expect out of the swimming champions during the CARIFTA Swimming Championship.

The organizers have share that the registration charges to participate in the championships is $25 for a weekend pass and $10 for a single session. Moreover, children aged 5 to 12 will be charged $5, while those under 5 will be allowed free entry.