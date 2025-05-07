Trinidad: PM’s Residence in ‘dire’ condition, alcohol found at Diplomatic Centre — Reports

In addition to the disrepair, the discovery of alcohol in a bedroom at the Diplomatic Centre has sparked widespread concern online.

Several reports have been circulating online claiming that the Prime Minister’s official residence in Trinidad is in urgent need of renovation with officials describing its current state as ‘Dump’. The reports indicate that the floor is severely damaged and leaking which has raised concerns across Trinidad and Tobago.

Apart from the destruction, alcohol was also discovered in a bedroom at the Diplomatic Centre, which has raised several concerns online. The newly elected Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamala Persad-Bissessar is yet to move to the official residence, and she is currently residing at her house in the South.

Notably, the Prime Minister had worked from home during her first official day as questions were raised regarding the unfit state of the Whitehall in Port-of-Spain. Minister Barry Padarath emphasized the situation as he stated that it is not a ‘functional facility’.

Padarth stated that there are several challenges including flooding in different parts of building, and moulding walls. Concerns were also raised regarding the functioning of the parliament by the previous government in these circumstances.

According to Padarth, the staff has been now relocated to another office in St Clair, which is also in cramped condition.

War of Words sparked: Former Minister of Public Administration speaks up

The crooked condition of the Whitehall has sparked a war of words online with the former public administration minister, Allyson West jumping in the controversy.

In a media release, it was said that the building is fit for use, while also confirming that the basement had issues and needs an urgent repair that costs $4.5 million. However, she emphasized that Whitehall is still usable.

Notably, during PNM’s tenure a $32 million were spent over Whitehall's renovation after it was held unoccupied for almost ten years. Several media reports are also there from last year about leakage in the basement, during the rainy season, however no renovation was done to tackle the problem.

Netizens react to dire condition of the Whitehall

Netizens in response to the recent clash have been citing their concerns online. A user named Sandra Harry wrote on Facebook, “No accountability to anyone!!It is not at all appropriate to have alcohol at the Diplomatic Centre,I think.Also,look at the condition of the floor at the PM residence!!!Tells a lot of the kind of ppl or person that was there and just left !!!Shameful yes.”

While many users cited their dissatisfaction, a lot of them asked for accountability and more transparency through a tour of the officials building, However, no confirmation has been made on the same yet.