West Indies Women host Sri Lanka in Six-Match Series

West Indies Women is all set to welcome Sri Lanka at home for a cricket tour from February 20 to March 3, 2026. The match will be held with three ODIs and three T20Is at the National Cricket Stadium of Grenada and the entry at the venue is free for the viewers.

The first match of the ODI will be held on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 9: 30 am AST, while the second match of the ODI will be held on Sunday, Friday 22, 2026 at 9: 30 am AST. The third and the last ODI between the two teams will be held on February 25, 2026 at 9: 30 am AST.

The T20Is matches will kickoff on February 28, 226 at 1: 00 pm AST between West Indies Women and Sri Lanka. The second match of the T20Is will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 1: 00 AST. The third and the last ODI will be held on March 3, 2026 on Tuesday at 1: 00 pm AST at the National Cricket Stadium of Grenada.

The series is considered crucial for rising the ranking of West Indies Women cricket team in the current ICC Women’s Championship. They will also prepare for their upcoming ODI series against Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Pakistan later this year.

The team will be captained by Hayley Matthews as she will be returning to the series after a shoulder injury. She recently participated in WPL in India and practiced her session for T20 matches.

As per the ODI ranking, Sri Lanka is on the 6th position, while West Indies is on the 9th position. The squad of the women’s team will be included the players such as Hayley Mathews (Captain), Chenille Henry (Vice Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realenna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishmaa Ramharack, Shunelle Sawh, and Stafaine Taylor.

The team also completed their training at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai, India in August.