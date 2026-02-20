Trinidad and Tobago: Teen shot dead at home in La Horquetta

Ezekiel Moore, was shot at his home in La Horquetta and later died despite medical efforts, while police continue to investigate.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 16-year-old student at Malabar Secondary School was shot and killed on Monday, February 16, at his home in Gladious Crescent La Horquetta, prompting his father to rush to the La Horquetta Police Station to seek urgent assistance.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Ezekiel Moore, a Form Three student of Malabar Secondary School, and a resident of Gladious Crescent, La Horquetta.

According to police reports, at around 7:25 p.m. on February 16, 44-year-old Kurt Moore, the father of the victim, rushed to the officers of La Horquetta Police Station and reported that “his son has been shot and killed at his home.”

Responding to which the officers immediately went with the father and escorted the victim and father who was driving a dark-coloured Kia Niro to the Arima Health Facility. On arrival at around 7:35 p.m., at the hospital, the doctors immediately examined and admitted the victim where they performed initial treatment.

But despite the treatment and medical efforts to save Ezekiel Moore, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the medical officers at 7:51 p.m., following which the officers ordered to transport his body to the forensic centre to conduct a post-mortem examination.

Later the officers returned to the area of the scene, where on arrival the officers contacted the Crime Scene Investigators attached to the Specialist Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) to conduct investigation. Upon arrival investigators immediately processed the scene and canvassed the area to gather evidence.

During the investigation, the investigators recovered one spent shell casing and one live round of ammunition from the scene. Since then the officers launched an investigation into the matter to know the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities stated that the preliminary enquiries conducted by the officers revealed that the incident took place when the father of the victim was on a call inside his house when he observed two men were trying to enter his yard through the open gate entrance.

Following which, the father rushed towards the house’s front door to lock it, where after locking the door, he heard a loud explosion. He then attempted to secure a rear door but did not see the suspects in that area.

Moments later, he cautiously returned to the front door and observed that the suspects were fleeing in a white wagon parked a short distance away along Gladious Crescent and drove off west along the roadway.

After ensuring the family’s safety, the father re-entered the house where his eldest son told him that Ezekiel Moore, the victim, was shot by the assailants, when he was inside his bedroom, located at the northeastern side of the home with his siblings.

Reacting to which the father, with the assistance of the neighbours, placed the teen inside the car and transported him to the police station before taking him to the hospital.

Authorities also stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing as officers are actively investigating the matter and are trying to locate the suspects.