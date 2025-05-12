Adrianna Younge case update: Digital Creator calls for nationwide strike starting today

In a Facebook post, Digital Creator announced that the nationwide strike will begin today, May 12, starting at 9:00 am in front of the US Embassy.

Guyana: As the protests rise across the nation for accountability and transparency in Adrianna Younge’s death, a digital creator has announced two weeks nationwide strike demanding FBI intervention. The call was made by Jexie Gibbs through a post made on social media, where he emphasized that the people of Guyana could no longer remain ‘silent’ in face of the injustice.

In the post he shared on Facebook, Gibbs highlighted that the strike would begin Today from 12th May, in front of the US embassy from 9:00 am onwards. He outlined that this strike is meant to demand FBI intervention in Adrianna Younge’s case and the Immediate freedom of Nurse King.

In the social media post shared, he highlighted that a global justice is needed in the case while emphasizing that ‘No Work’ or ‘No School’ should be there until justice is served. The social media post has sparked a lot of attention online, as locals came in support of the strike.

Netizens come in support of the strike

A user named Toanna Greene wrote under Atwell’s post, “I support this I really hope it makes an impact and the wicked ppp see that we Guyanese are serious and that we are fed up with them.”

Another user named Avryl Edwards expressed a similar view as he wrote, “All Guyanese come out ,and close down the Country ,if not ,u will not get justice not ever again ,the whole World is seeing what is happening to people in Guyana, advantage is taking on the afro Guyanese, stand up for your rights.”

While several individuals came in support wit Melissa, a user named Collin K Otto expressed that she doesn’t feel confident with the strategy as she mentioned, “I'm not sure of this strategy, Melissa y'all please remember, the PPP may want to stirrup the protest & cause disturbance to postpone or call off the upcoming elections. Y'all aren't realizing that they're using stalling tactics already by not announcing a date. I do believe more pressure needs to be exerted on the government to pursue justice for little Adrian Younge's family but, we've got to be very mindful of how best to do it. Knowing the kind of government we have to deal with.”

Guyana grapples with intense protests

Notably, Guyana has been grappling with intense protests since Adrianna Younge’s death, which has attracted a lot of outrage against the hotel owner and the authorities. Protestors vandalized Hindu temples across Guyana, looted supermarkets and stores, set the hotel and hotel owner’s residence on fire.

While the Guyana Police force claims that they are performing a thorough investigation into the case, they have failed to provide any solid update, which led to protests. An autopsy report performed on Adrianna Younge’s body revealed that he died out of drowning, however a new theory has emerged out with Mark Devonish, a renowned consultant from the Nottingham University Hospital, United Kingdom citing that the child didn’t die out of drowning. This has further raised concerns of integrity and transparency in Adrianna Younge’s death case.