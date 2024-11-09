Games of OECS Swimming Championship called off due to heavy rainfall in St Vincent

The Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for St Vincent and the Grenadines amid the passage of Tropical Wave.

St Vincent: The events of session #2 of the OECS Swimming Championship 2024 have been called off due to the inclement weather conditions and heavy rainfall on Friday. The 32nd edition of the tournament kickstarted yesterday in St Vincent and the Grenadines with the participation of 170 swimmers from different countries.

The Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for St Vincent and the Grenadines amid the passage of Tropical Wave. The heavy rainfall and flooding situation postponed the events from session #2 which is expected to be completed at the beginning of session #3 on Saturday.

The weather conditions also made the playing field of St Vincent wet and made it difficult for swimmers to participate in the events. The championship is scheduled to run through November 11, 2024, and the schedule for three days has also been announced.

In the events of November 8, 2024, the Isabelle from Antigua and Barbuda won gold medal in 13-14 400m freestyle, while the Silver and Bronze were secured by Fayth of Grenada and Mila of Antigua and Barbuda, respectively.

In addition to that, Saint Lucia also opened its medal tally as D’Andre Blanchard won the gold medal in the boy’s 18 and over 400m freestyle. On the other hand, Zackary Gresham from Grenada secured the silver medal with a time of 4:12.02 and Stefano Mitchell from Antigua and Barbuda secured bronze with a time of 4:12.63.

St Vincent and the Grenadines also won gold when Tilly Collymore stood first in the Girls' 15-17 400m freestyle, while silver was won by Madison from Antigua and Barbuda and Bronze was won by Tilly’s teammate Sara Dowden of St Vincent.

The day has remained quite productive for Antigua and Barbuda when all three medals were secured by the boys in 15-17 400m freestyle. While Neil Sherwin Noronha secured gold with a time of 4:28.65.

In the boys 13-14 400m freestyle, Hazen Dabriel of St Vincent and the Grenadines took home the gold with a time of 4:26.18, while the silver and bronze were secured by Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada respectively.

Day 2 and Day 3 of the Championship

According to the schedule, events such as Freestyle 200, Fly 50m, Breast 50m Freestyle 200m and Fly 100m will be held. The mixed relays in 200m are also scheduled to be held after the break of the lunch in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The free relay 200m and 1m 100m will be held on the third day of the championship.





