Is Tommy Fury afraid of Daren Till? Read full statements from both fighters

Daren Till has issued a strong statement referring to him as a sh****se after his rival Tommy Fury has cancelled the scheduled fight. The fight was set between the two for January 18 in Manchester during a Misfits Boxing event.

Tommy Fury, a British professional boxer shared a story on his Instagram account expressing his reasons for cancelling the fight.

He stated his decision to get out of the fight while indicating towards Daren till’s statement that he will not abide to all the professional boxing rules. The complete statement wrote by the fighter on his social media is as follows.

“I can't believe I'm writing this but I am now not fighting Darren Till on January 18th 2025. For the one simple reason being that Darren has stated over and over that he does not want to abide by professional boxing rules and that if he is loosing the fight he will resort to kicking and other stupid MMA tactics. I am a professional boxer, I have been out of the ring for over a year and I wanted this to be a great BOXING fight for the fans. I have wasted weeks in training camp. We are working hard to get a new opponent and date. I promise to get a better opponent and better fight for you guys. Good news around the corner”

Tommy Fury's statement While he wrote down this statement, Daren Till replied to him through posting a video on his Instagram. In the video the Till was seen calling Fury, a shithouse. Daren Till posted two videos on his social media and his statements are listed below.

“Just want to say on the matter of the fact as well, for years fury have bullied people at press conference. Fury buttered people from U16. He punched Glasser and he was fighting Kasai. He's tried to intimidate everyone, and it's worked up until now. But as I said, it was never going to work with me, and I bullied them at the press conference.

And now John was leaving the press conference saying that they were pulling out because of the tactics I was saying I was going to use. It's all mental warfare. It's all mental warfare. I don't need to kick Tommy Shore in here to fucking beat him. I was going to absolutely box his head off and knock him flat out.

Wow. As I've showed you, 2 colors. Fighting family in my ass.” he spoke in one of his videos.

Daren Till then shared another video on his social media and expressed his outrage to towards the cancellation of the fight.

“Hello, everyone. I've just got to the gym now to do my spider this morning, and I've just been shown that Tommy put up a post saying that he's not fighting because I've threatened to kick him in the head. I said that I'd kick him in the head at the press conference as a mental warfare tactic, and since then I haven't said anything else. I've been out at work in the gym preparing for this match on January 18th. I said to everyone that Tommy will pull out regardless of anything.

I knew it since the press conference. So now it's confirmed what I said. And now Tommy is not fighting.

I've been hard at work boxing for 2 years. I haven't thrown a kick in 2 years. Never in these years would I throw a head kick in a fight that is only boxing rules. I stick to the rules.

I've always abide by the rules throughout my career. Tommy Fury, you are the biggest sh**out I have ever come across.” Daren Till said in another video.

While the fight between the two is gaining heights, social media users are also expressing their concerns and opinions over the newly erupted controversy. Many are calling Tommy Fury to be afraid of Daren Till, however many are supporting his decision.