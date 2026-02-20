Jamaica: Woman killed, daughter injured in Portmore attack

According to police reports, the officers of the Portmore, St Catherine, received a report on Tuesday, February 17, by the residents of the locality who informed officers about the incident.

Jamaica: A brazen day attack on the morning of Tuesday, February 17, left a woman dead and her daughter injured at their home in Braeton, Portmore, St Catherine. Reportedly, the attack was carried out by the man believed to be of unsound mind.

According to police reports, the officers of the Portmore, St Catherine, received a report on Tuesday, February 17, by the residents of the locality who informed officers about the incident.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers entered the house and discovered the lifeless body of the female victim on the floor, responding to which the medical officers checked the victim for signs of life but pronounced her dead.

The officers also found the daughter of the victim, who also sustained several injuries following which the officers took her to the medical facility for medical attention and treatment.

Since then, the police officers started their investigation into the matter and conducted a search of the area. After some time, following the search of the locality, the officers luckily found the suspect in a section of the community and arrested him.

After that the officials took the suspect to the station where they interrogated him and found out that “the suspect is a person of an unsound mind.” Officers also stated that the suspect is currently in custody but still they cannot charge him due to his condition.

They further stated that “These cases involve psychiatric evaluation to determine the fitness of a person to stand trial.”

Authorities stated that the further details of the incident are not available yet as police officers are still investigating the matter and are interrogating the suspect to know the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This incident shocked the community of Jamaica as many people showed their concern over the incident. People took to Facebook to express their thoughts as one of the users, Indra Copes, questioned “how many unsound mind people are wandering on the streets? I mean in most of the cases people did not get justice because the suspect was found to be of unsound mind or mentally ill.”