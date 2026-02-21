PM Dr Terrance Drew holds high-level talks with Jamaican leaders ahead of CARICOM Summit

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and Chairman of CARICOM, Dr. Terrance Drew met PM Andrew Holness and senior members of the Jamaican government.

The visit and the meeting is part of their high-level regional consultations, this time in Jamaica, last evening on February 19.

He also met with senior members of the Jamaican Government, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson-Smith.

The engagement is part of Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s ongoing deliberate, face-to-face diplomatic outreach ahead of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, to be hosted in Saint Kitts and Nevis from February 24–27.

Discussions between the two, centered on strengthening regional unity amid evolving geopolitical shifts, including the transition toward a more multipolar global order and the implications for small island developing states.

Both leaders underscored that while differences in perspective may arise among member states, CARICOM remains a genuine community, bound by shared history, economic interdependence, security cooperation, and coordinated disaster response.

Prime Minister Holness emphasized the importance of flexibility and principled diplomacy in navigating global disruption, while Prime Minister Drew reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that CARICOM emerges stronger, more resilient, and better positioned to respond to emerging global pressures.

The meeting reflects the Chairman’s ongoing commitment to preserving cohesion within the Community and ensuring that CARICOM continues to serve as the first line of economic opportunity, security cooperation, and collective strength for its people.

Earlier, he met PM Ralph Gonsalves during his visit and expressed delight. He said that their regional consultations remained productive and fruitful. He was also warmly received on arrival by Foreign Minister Frederick A. Mitchell and the Bahamian team, and he is grateful for their hospitality and openness.

PM Drew said, Our discussions were frank and forward-looking, focused on the pressing issues affecting our region. As Chairman, I believe these face-to-face engagements are critical. Consensus cannot be built from a distance. It requires dialogue, trust, and shared purpose.

He said that he looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Davis and their regional colleagues to St. Kitts and Nevis from February 24–27 as we continue the work of advancing a stronger, more united Caribbean.