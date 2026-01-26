Antigua: 42-year-old woman killed in shooting

Antigua and Barbuda: A 42-year-old woman is killed in a shooting incident on Friday night in Michael’s Village, Antigua and Barbuda. The investigation on the matter has started as the murder tally is increasing in the country since the start of the new year.

The Antigua and Barbuda Royal Police Force reached the incident spot around 10:30 pm on Friday (January 23, 2026) in the vicinity of the G&E Parking Lot in the village. According to them, they have inspected the site properly and the investigation in the murder case is ongoing as they are questioning the surrounding public about the whereabouts of the people who opened fire.

As per their report, one man and a woman were travelling in a motor vehicle and suddenly an unknown assailant opened fire on the vehicle. He has struck both occupants and killed one woman in the vehicle, causing chaos across the area. The man sustained injuries due to the gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre as part of their treatment for the gunshot wounds. The female who was killed was identified as Nikisha Rose of Parliament Street, Gray’s Farm. She first sustained injury and later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at around 11: 21 pm.

The male victim who also belongs to Gray’s Farm, also sustained gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital. However, he is still in the hospital and the doctors added that they are in stable condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the report suggested that the shooting was carried out while the victims were inside the vehicle. Police have not disclosed a motive and said that the investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack are ongoing.

The police force also appealed to the citizens that they can assist the government to know about the identity of the murderers.