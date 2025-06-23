OKC Shooting leaves 1 Injured, moments after Thunders secures NBA Victory

According to Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Rob Robertson, shots were fired on the west side of Scissortail Park shortly after the game ended.

Police officials are investigating an alleged shooting which occurred in Oklahoma following the NBA finals on Sunday evening. The shooting occurred just near the downtown OKC and has left person severely injured.

As per reports from the Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Rob Robertson revealed that the shots rang out on the west side of scissortail park shortly after the game ended. The responding officers said that the suspect fled on foot, while they recovered an identified victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital and is currently recovering from the injuries. First responders present at the site said that the situation was chaotic, as locals were celebrating in the area following the win by the thunders.

Visuals from the shooting site shows chaos and locals running as soon as loud gunshots were heard.

