Suspected Pig disease reported in North Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: The Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF) has confirmed a suspected case of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRSS), which is commonly known as the ‘Blue ear disease’, at a pig farm in North Trinidad. In Response, the ministry has launched a nationwide surveillance program to tackle the issue and contain the disease as soon as possible.

PRRS is a highly contagious viral disease that affects domestic pigs meant for food production. Some of the major symptoms which help identify this disease includes reproductive complications such abortions, stillbirths and infertility in pigs. Other major symptoms include respiratory disorders such as pneumonia, coughing, and sneezing. This disease also increases the pig's vulnerability to secondary bacterial infections which in turn cause other problems and diseases.

While the Ministry of Agriculture has issued a warning related to the disease, they have reassured the public that PRSS is not a zoonotic disease and does not pose any direct threat to human health or in the food supply.

“Local Pork remains safe for human consumption,” the ministry emphasized.

The Agricultural ministry further stressed that currently they are working with the suspected premises and has given the situation a high priority regarding disease containment and investigation.

Nationwide Surveillance and Diagnostic Testing

The Ministry of agriculture has assigned designated veterinary teams to initiate a countrywide monitoring effort to assess if and how far the virus has spread. The result from across the country will help the ministry to execute the necessary changes.

Biosecurity Measures urged for farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture has strongly advised the farmers across Trinidad and Tobago to exercise precautions at their farms and to ensure every security measure possible. These include;