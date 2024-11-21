Non-stop service added to Antigua and Barbuda by Frontier Airline

The Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez expressed pleasure and said that the airline will boost the tourist.

Antigua and Barbuda: A new non-stop service to Antigua and Barbuda has been added by Frontier Airlines into its route network. Marking its presence in the Caribbean, the airline will land at VC Bird International Airport to resume its service on February 15, 2024, for the opening of once a week flight.

The flight will provide service from the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico and the low-cost carrier will provide another option for travellers to experience Antigua and Barbuda.

The Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez expressed pleasure and said that the airline will boost the tourist. The service is also expected to position the country as an ideal destination for spending vacations in 2025.

The CEO of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C James highlighted the significance of the airline of the tourism sector. He said that this is the time to enhance the offerings of the country as the demand of the country has been witnessing surge within the tourist. He said that the return of Frontier Airline bolsters the regional connectivity and provides significant options to the tourists as well as the local community.

The service will kickstart with the arrival of the first flight from Puerto Rico at VC Bird International Airport. Notably, the airline will return with some significant changes to service and other offerings, bolstering exceptional value and experience to travellers. According to reports, the airline will provide more transparency and several significant offerings to meet the needs of the customers.

In the offering of the airline, UpFront Plus is one of the initiatives which will offer upgraded seating option with extra legs and elbow room in the first two rooms of the aircraft. In addition to that, the customers will also be provided with window or aisle seats which will be adorned with extra legroom and the middle seat for exclusive passengers.