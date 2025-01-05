West Indies vs Bangladesh women: St Kitts to host first cricket series of 2025

West Indies: The schedule for the much-anticipated cricket series of West Indies women team against Bangladesh team has been announced on Friday. Slated for Warner Park Sports Stadium in St Kitts, the series will be held from January 19 to 31, 2025.

The cricket series will be played for six days with three One Day International matches and three T20 international matches. The white-ball tour will be played in St Kitts and women from Bangladesh will arrive on January 19, 2024, ahead of the first match.

The strong performers of the series will get a hold on the World Cup qualification which is quite paramount aspects of the schedule. The series will be marked as the first of 2025 for West Indies to be played in St Kitts and to be played against Bangladesh.

Notably, West Indies women played the last series against Bangladesh women in October 2023 which was won by the former team. Now, the team will welcome the Bangladeshis for the cricket series in St Kitts with the staging of the natural offerings and showcase of the steelpan music.

Schedule for West Indies vs Bangladesh

As mentioned, the series will feature three ODI matches that will kickstart on January 19, 2025, at Warner Park. The second match will be played on January 21, 2025, while the third match is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2025. The matches are slated to enhance the rankings of the winning team in the ICC standing.

The series will be followed by T20 matches that are scheduled to kickstart on January 27, 2025 with a second match being held on January 29,2025 and the third match is slated for January 31, 2025.

In addition to that, dedicated practice sessions will be held for both the teams ahead of the matches where teams will be given a team in the morning and afternoon. The first session will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second session will be held from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

The evening sessions are also added into the schedule where the teams could meet up to practice from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.