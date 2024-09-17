Olympic gold medallist Julien Alfred receives US$154,600 in Prize money

The sprint sensation participated in several events this year, performing her best and grabbing several medals for her enthusiastic performance.

Julien Alfred receives a sum of US$154600 prize money for her exceptional performances at the different international platforms. Upon her tremendous achievements, she is set to receive a grand welcome planned by the authorities of Saint Lucia.

The sprint sensation participated in several events this year, performing her best and grabbing several medals for her enthusiastic performance. These financial rewards reflect her commitment and growing popularity to be one of the world’s finest sprinters.

BREAKDOWN OF THE PRIZE MONEY

The Prize money combined is a result of her continued wins throughout the competitions in 2024. These include a $40,000 prize money from the World Indoor Championship, $6000 from the Eugene Diamond League, $1600 from Racers Grand Prix, $5000 from the Gyulai Istvan Memorial, $10000 from Monaco Diamond League, and $6000 from London Diamond League and Zurich Diamond League.

However, she grabbed the largest sum of money from the Paris Olympics and Brussels Diamond League, where she was able to fetch $50000 and $30000 respectively.

A YEAR FULL OF VICTORIES

Julien Alfred's presence entered into limelight with her remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics which led her to bring the first gold for her nation. She fetched this medal from the Women’s 100m event.

She was able to grab another silver medal in Women’s 200m at the world’s grandest stage proving her athletic prowess and soaring commitment towards her sport.

The year 2024 set a milestone for Alfred’s career, as she continues to make Saint Lucia proud with her graceful performances.

Following her performance at the Paris Olympics, she also participated in the Diamond League held in Brussels where she won a Gold against her strongest competitor Shacarri Richardson of USA.

Her significant performances got honoured in the form of a national holiday announced under her name by the authorities.

Considering Julien’s consecutive wins, the authorities also announced several planned activities to appreciate her achievements. These include a grand motorcade to be conducted upon her arrival to the island nation on 24th September 2024.

She will also be attending school rallies and paying visits to community schools to inspire the coming generation to work harder for their success. The athlete, Julien Alfred, on 27th September, will be celebrated with a national concert at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, which will feature several artists and crucial addresses from key members of authorities.