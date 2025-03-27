Chaos at Texas Airport: Woman Strips Nak*d, Bites and Stabs People

The woman has been identified as Samantha Palma, who allegedly bit one of the hotel managers on the foreman and stabbed two others with a pencil.

A woman stripped down to nothing on her body at the Texas Airport, prompting authorities to immediately act. According to reports, the woman was distressed and was seen biting and stabbing people with a pencil calling herself a Disney princess and more.

The woman has been identified as Samantha Palma, who allegedly bit one of the hotel managers on the foreman and stabbed two others with a pencil. The incident reported to be from 14th March, recently received the limelight after videos and photographs of the woman went viral on social media.

Palma was running through the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and was suffering from a mental breakdown, the first responders stated. As she was roaming at the airport, she claimed herself as Goddess Venus, A Disney Princess and also damaged airport’s property, and abusing people.

A person at the airport also offered a coat to the lady, however she refused to wear and ran away, abusing random people. Investigations revealed that the lady forgot to take her medicines to which she was behaving mannerlessly.

The woman was then arrested by the authorities, covered in blood to who she claimed that she forgot to take her medicines and was travelling with her eight years old.

Netizens react to the incident

The incident immediately sparked a lot of attention online, where social media users expressed their opinions. A user named Ravi Dhar wrote, “These episodes happen either due to a medical condition, or radicalization, but primarily due to "broken" cultural system. People are lonely, parent - children relation is broken & we get into depression. So sad. Such things are now seen all over world. So don't blame a certain geographical area.”

Another user named Syed Ashraf stated that the act could be our of inner frustration that the woman may have been suffering from, “may be inner frustration of spinster hood, as many Miss 40s are in their anxiety, releasing where and how are not their concerns nor control, State authorities should treat her as there are some rehabilitation centres for this kind of cases.”