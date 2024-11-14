St Kitts and Nevis: Two school bathrooms handed over to Halliday Smith, WAHS

As part of the education infrastructure building, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanely handed over the newly renovated bathrooms to the school management.

St Kitts and Nevis: The renovation of two school bathrooms have been completed and officially handed over to Halliday Smith Primary School and Washington Archibald High School (WAHS) in St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.

As part of the education infrastructure building, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanely handed over the newly renovated bathrooms to the school management. The facility brought the total to five renovated bathrooms that were donated by the government in the last two years.

The schools including Tucker Clarke Primary School, Charles E Mills Secondary, Cayon High School, Halliday Smith Primary School and Washington Archibald High School have been provided with new bathrooms, aiming to ensure and safety and hygienic conditions among the students.

Minister of Education- Dr Geoffrey Hanley lauded the contractors for their work and the high quality of their craftsmanship. The principal of WAHS also got emotional during the handing over ceremony by recalling the period of the decade when those sets of bathrooms were operational in the school.

The government and the Ministry of Education are working to enhance the sector by advancing the infrastructure as Minister Hanley noted that this is important for the safety and security of the students. He said that if the students are provided with proper facilities, then they will shine in their studies.

In addition to that, the investment in the education sector will enhance the sustainable island state agenda of St Kitts and Nevis. According to Hanley, it will improve all school environments and provide proper facilities to principals, teachers, students and the community.

Earlier, the SKN Education Media Unit also hosted a five-week training workshop to support the schools and equip the teachers with new facilities and necessary skills and knowledge. According to Minister Hanley, the training also focused on the active leading, so the government has been working to build enhanced infrastructure as well as promoting great learning in St Kitts and Nevis.