Grenada launches 'Elevate Her' programme to support unemployed young women

Grenada: A brand-new “Elevate Her” programme has been launched by the Government of Grenada to empower unemployed and underemployed young women. The step is designed to offer support to women aged 18 to 35 by equipping them with proper resources and prepare them not only for Jobs, but also for the hardships of life.

The Registration for the programme has been commenced as the government invited women to sign up and send their applications this week. The step will commence its operations in Carriacou in the first week of New Year, aiming to ensure inclusivity and representation across the country.

Objectives of "Elevate Her"

Through this programme, the women will be given a chance to pursue and complete their primary, secondary or tertiary level education. Secondly, it will provide a qualification that is nationally recognized, aiming to meet the needs of the market and labour landscape.

The life skill training, mentoring and essential business development support will also be provided to the participants to upskill and empower them for a new world. The skills to enhance their personal and professional approach will also be given to the females of the nation.

The employment of the participants will be secured with a placement of the females in different sector. The programme will also support participants by investing in their startups and other small businesses.

The training will be provided in a clear and fixed timeline, aiming to ensure that the skills could be instilled among the females. The training will facilitate them with the tactics that could be helpful for their entry into the workforce.

Elevate Her pogramme was launched by the government on the appeal of the young women who are seeking new opportunities. It is a part of the Grenada National Sustainable Development Plan (NSDP) 2020 to 2035 which is a cornerstone of human capital development and youth employment.

Young women who are interested are advised to join the initiative by registering at their designated centers across the nation.