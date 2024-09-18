Construction on Loubiere to Bagatelle Road and Bridges Project to commence in Sept 2024

The construction for the project will be held in different phases and the groundbreaking will take place for the first phase.

Roseau, Dominica: The construction for the rehabilitation of the Loubiere to Bagatelle Road and Bridges project will commence on September 20, 2024. Through a ceremony, the Minister for Public Works- Fidel Grant will break the ground at Geneva Playing Field, Grandbay at 3:30 pm.

The construction for the project will be held in different phases and the groundbreaking will take place for the first phase. In phase one, the road from Loubiere to Grandbay will be made and then the construction of other bridges will be taking place.

The transformative project is aimed at enhancing connectivity, safety and overall travel experience for everyone. It will also foster economic growth, facilitate smoother communities and bring a resilience and sustainable transportation network.

Construction in Phase 1

In phase 1, the 11km of asphaltic concrete road will be upgraded, several bridges in the project will be constructed. It will also feature culverts and associated works which will extend the road from Loubiere to Grand Bay.

Possible Impacts

The extension of the road is aimed at increasing climate resilience, sustainability and connectivity of Dominica’s transportation network. The infrastructure growth will be advanced in the area, further improving the living conditions of the citizens. It will also offer more opportunities and better means of living.

Advantages

A total of 6,025 will benefit from the project where the access to safe roads that can withstand all-natural calamities. It will also reduce the travel times for the local people. In the project, the existing bridges will be replaced by the construction of new ones. The culverts will also be replaced and newly constructed through a project.

Key Elements

The project will enhance the road pavements, drainage system, retaining walls, road alignment, width and safety. Stability will be provided to the slope under the phase 1 construction.

Phase 2 construction:

In phase 2, the road will be extended from Snug Corner to Pichelin with the installment of 35 culverts. The length of the road is 6.25 km with the interventions of the 12 slopes.